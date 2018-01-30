Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Indivisible Houston's president Daniel Cohen has a message that applies to every county in the U.S.

Daniel Cohen, the president of Indivisible Houston, is one of the most engaged activists in Houston, Texas (Harris County and other surrounding counties). Some machinations among some more established Democrats recently drew his ire justifiably.

Daniel wrote a piece specifically for voters in Harris County that applies to every county in the United States. He titled his piece "Five Reasons Progressive Harris County Democrats Should Avoid the Republican Primary Like the Plague."

Over the last year, I have gone from a voter who occasionally engages others in civic conversation over political issues to a Democratic Party Precinct Chair who organizes weekly to beat back the creeping wave of authoritarian conservatism at the local, state, and national levels. During that time, I have noticed a trend in conversations within activist circles. First, an idea is presented and people recommend we all do something about it. Then, people stop talking about the idea and start acting on it. Finally, it becomes ingrained as a strategy for the activist community.

The most recent idea that stands out to me as a focal point of discussion is the dilemma surrounding Harris County primaries. Namely, the question is whether or not to vote strategically in the Republican Primary as opposed to the Democratic Primary in order to move the Republican Party into a more moderate position.

My plea to fellow progressive Democrats: DON'T.

Here's why.

Cohen points out the five reasons as follows.

  1. It doesn't work.
  2. It hurts general election fundraising.
  3. It robs us of progressive officeholders and allows rats into the party.
  4. It hurts the long-term ground game strategy of the party.
  5. It sells out the left flank.

Cohen expands on each of the above-mentioned points in detail in his long easy-to-read article.

Check out the article here.

 

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

