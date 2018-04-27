Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Indian Media and the judiciary canard

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


India's Supreme Court
It's now given that attacks on judiciary would hog the front pages of newspapers and prime time television till the 2019 General Elections.

Newspapers would speculate on the "allegations" whether the Chief Justice of India ought to be impeached or not but you would never see them beat one's own brains whether the four "dissenting" SC judges have themselves invited an impeachment motion on their press conference earlier this year (as opined by former SC judge RS Sodhi).

You would see these presstitutes flagpole government's apparent delay in confirming the appointments of judges, initiated by the SC Collegium, but you would never see them brainstorm if government's demand for a more transparent appointment system is justified given how a particular judge, belonging to Collegium itself, was ordered by the SC itself to undergo mental "stability" examination!

The Lutyens' Media would run up any given lampost to browbeat the NDA government for trying to "encroach" upon the judiciary but you would never see them admit that a Law Minister was always the part of the judicial appointment system till the Collegium came about in 1993.

(That "enroahed" system got a judgment against the sitting Prime Minister of India by a Allahabad High Court judge. That "encroached" system produced judges of the caliber of Justices Vivian Bose, Hidayatullah, JS Verma etc. What Collegium has produced, well...)

These despicable hacks would drown you with the noise that government is taking over the judiciary. They would never clarify as to how the "A.J. Raja acquittal" or Bapu Asaram guilty pronouncement then came about.

The crooked media would never tell you why sexual harassment charges against judges are dismissed on less-than-convincing grounds.

The deceitful pen-pushers wouldn't tell an opaque system encourages judges to be manipulated--or why else most of the Supreme Court judges end up getting lucrative post-retirement jobs--and that it must be done away with.

The shameless mainstream media wouldn't encourage dismantling the opaque system even after names of corrupt former CJIs are presented in a sealed envelope in the court. It would not question a Kapil Sibal why he didn't asked for "impeachment" motion in above allegations of corruption and sexual misdemeanours against the honourable judges.

Best of all, you would never see the gutter media present the fact that after all this, NDA has cleared the appointment of more judges than ever per year.

So cram up the facts and be ready with answers when propaganda hits your face next time.

 

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

