Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Indian Army chief: Bangladeshi influx into north-eastern India is part of Pakistan's proxy war with China's help

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

A planned influx of people from Bangladesh into India's north-eastern region is underway as part of a proxy war being waged by Pakistan, with support from China, to keep the area disturbed, said Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday (Feb 21).

He made this statement while addressing a seminar in New Delhi on 'North East Region of India - Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders.'

The Army Chief pointed out the growth of All India United Democratic Front in Assam (AIUFD), as compared to the Bhartia Janta Party (PJP) in the country in the 1980s, to buttress his point on the increase in Muslim population in several districts of the state.

"There is a party called AIUDF. If you look at it, they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years," said Gen Rawat, while referring to the BJP winning only 2 seats in 1984. "The AIDUF is moving at a faster pace in Assam," he added, during a conference on bridging gaps and securing borders in the Northeast region.

- Advertisement -

The Army chief then went on to stress that the "proxy game" was being executed by "our western neighbor (Pakistan)", with support from across the "northern border (China)", to keep the area disturbed. "They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over, playing the proxy dimension of warfare. The solution lies in identifying the problem and holistically looking at it," he said.

Pointing out that it was no longer possible to change the population dynamics of Assam, with Muslim majority increasing from five districts earlier to eight to nine districts now, the Army chief said efforts should be made to "amalgamate" the people living in the region. The Federal government is taking several measures to ensure development of the entire region, which will help in sorting out many problems. Migration, of course, is also taking place from Bangladesh because of shrinking land space in the country due to several factors, including floods, General Rawat said.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal expressed shock on General Rawat's 'political statement' and asked "why the rise of a political party is a concern for the Army Chief."

- Advertisement -

"General Bipin Rawat has made a political statement, shocking! Why is it a concern for the Army Chief that a political party, based on democratic and secular values, is rising faster than BJP?" Ajmal wrote on Facebook.

"Alternative parties like AIUDF, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have grown because of the mis-governance of big parties. By making such statement, isn't the Chief of Army Staff indulging into politics which is against the constitutional mandate given to him?" he asked.

Another AIUDF leader said that the party's popularity is growing faster than the BJP because it is working for the downtrodden.

"AIUDF is working for the downtrodden. this is why our popularity is growing faster than BJP. We are hopeful that people of Assam irrespective of caste & creed, will accept AIUDF and our party will come to power soon," AIUDF MLA from Assam Aminul Islam said.

The Indian Army on Thursday (Feb. 22) clarified its Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks. "There is nothing political or religious in the talk. Army Chief just mentioned amalgamation and development in the seminar on Northeast organized at DRDO Bhawan," the army said.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 