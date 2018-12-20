 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

India's disproportionately high population of Dalits, Adivasis lodged in jails

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -

A report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says, "Dalits and Adivasis - two of the most vulnerable sections of Indian society - make up a considerable number of India's prison population."

Adivasi is the collective term for the indigenous peoples of mainland South Asia. Adivasi make up 8.2% of India's population, or 104 million people, according to the 2011 census.

Dalits are at the bottom of the Hindu caste system and despite laws to protect them, they still face widespread discrimination in India. According to the latest census, they comprise 16.2 % of India's population (166 million people).

The NCRB report says that these two communities account for about 24.4 per cent of the country's population, but constitute 34 per cent of prisoners.

- Advertisement -

Dalits and Adivasis constitute a disproportionately high number of prisoners with respect to their share of the country's population, a study has shown, which adds that even behind bars, these prisoners face caste discrimination from jail authorities and their fellow inmates.

The term "Dalit," which has been used widely since the 1970s to describe the Untouchables, means oppressed or broken to pieces in Sanskrit and accurately details the lives of these people. Dalits are among the most disadvantaged members of Indian society; 70 percent live in the most rural and impoverished regions, and nearly 90 percent work in agriculture or remedial, unskilled labor.

Technically, under the Indian constitution, "untouchability," or the basic form of class discrimination against Dalits that limits physical contact between Dalits and members of higher castes, has been illegal since 1949. Legislation like the Anti-Untouchability Act of 1955 and Prevention of Atrocities of 1989 also serves to hypothetically protect Dalits' livelihoods, but are often ignored in actual society.

- Advertisement -

A report titled 'Criminal Justice in the Shadow of Caste', released by the National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ) this week, details how caste discrimination affects Dalit and Adivasi prisoners in terms of their right to food, wage, employment, accommodation, medical, bail, parole, and similar rights to trial and appeals. "Deeply entrenched prejudices against Dalits and Adivasis play an important role in their harassment and incarceration," it states.

Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the report says, "Dalits and Adivasis -- two of the most vulnerable sections of Indian society -- make up a considerable number of India's prison population." The report says that these two communities account for about 24.2 per cent of the country's population, but constitute 34 per cent of prisoners.

NCRB 2015 data shows that 21.6 per cent of under trails (61,139 out of 2,82,076) belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12.4 per cent (34,999 out of 2,82,076) are from Scheduled Tribes (STs). As per the 2011 Census, the SC and ST population accounts for 16.2 per cent and 8.2 per cent of the overall population, respectively.

States that show a significantly disproportionate percentage of prisoners as compared to their actual population are in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. For instance, the percentage of SC/ST population in Tamil Nadu is 21.2, while the percentage of SC/ST prisoners in the state is 38.6.

The study is based on detailed interviews with 21 prisoners, convicts, those acquitted, or those out on bail in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

"Most of them reported to have faced discrimination in terms of accommodation, bedding, food that is served to them, and even employment and wages provided within the jail. Another issue is also problem faced in accessing legal aid," said advocate Rahul Singh from NDMJ.

- Advertisement -

Tellingly, the discrimination against Dalits is kept alive by social practices. Dalits are not to enter temples, use the same water sources as other castes or eat with members of a higher caste. This repressive discrimination keeps Dalits constantly at war with the rest of Indian society and subject to extreme prejudice. In some cases, Dalits who have "forgotten their place" are raped, beaten, burned or lynched.

India requires that 16 percent of government jobs and spots in public schools go to members of the Dalit group, but research shows that only five percent of Dalits actually benefit from these reservation laws.

The Hindu caste system structures Brahmans, society's priests and teachers, at the top of the ladder, followed by Kshatriyas, the rulers and soldiers. Next come Vaisyas, or merchants and traders. Lastly, Sudras are the laborers. Dalit, or Untouchables, are seen as below even the boundaries of the caste system and shoulder the brunt of discrimination.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 