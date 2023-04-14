India's Hate Speech Problem?

In a batch of hate speech cases taken all the way up to
India's Supreme Court, the apex court in January called on the country's Central
and State governments to take such instances most seriously. It
labeled hate speech a 'menace' that could become a Frankenstein's monster if unleashed.
The
common denominator in all these cases has been inaction by authorities in
numerous instances of hate speech against minorities, specifically
Muslims and Christians.
With
nationwide Indian elections coming up in 2024, and with smears and the
transfer of blame for its failures as the ruling Bharatiya Janata
Party's (BJP) secret sauce for garnering votes, these instances of hate
speech are likely to multiply. Unfortunately, the listeners riled up by
politicians often vent their anger on these defenseless minorities
leading to injuries and deaths -- not just a few -- and destruction of property.
The court suo moto (i.e. of its own accord without a plea or request) ordered the States to register complaints on hate speech. It was a reiteration of an order given last October on the same case.
The
court was also critical of the media, particularly TV, where it
observed the balance between free speech and responsibility is being
misused by some commentators. The impact on the nation by implication
is not to its betterment.
The
court questioned the behavior of news anchors 'not acting in a fair
manner' and wondered how many times such an anchor had been taken off
the air. Clearly never, as there was no response from the government's lawyer.
The advocate for the plaintiffs pointed out to the bench that despite its October order to register suo moto complaints, there had been no change in behavior. Thus a speech by a certain Suresh Chavhanke, a TV editor, at an event organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Maharashtra on December 12, 2022, spewed hate against Muslims and Christians.
The advocate applied to the bench to seek responses from the state governments of Maharashtra and three other states, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana where instances of hate speech and incitement of violence were reported earlier this year.
