India's Hate Speech Problem?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
In a batch of hate speech cases taken all the way up to India's Supreme Court, the apex court in January called on the country's Central and State governments to take such instances most seriously. It labeled hate speech a 'menace' that could become a Frankenstein's monster if unleashed.

The common denominator in all these cases has been inaction by authorities in numerous instances of hate speech against minorities, specifically Muslims and Christians.

With nationwide Indian elections coming up in 2024, and with smears and the transfer of blame for its failures as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) secret sauce for garnering votes, these instances of hate speech are likely to multiply. Unfortunately, the listeners riled up by politicians often vent their anger on these defenseless minorities leading to injuries and deaths -- not just a few -- and destruction of property.

The court suo moto (i.e. of its own accord without a plea or request) ordered the States to register complaints on hate speech. It was a reiteration of an order given last October on the same case.

The court was also critical of the media, particularly TV, where it observed the balance between free speech and responsibility is being misused by some commentators. The impact on the nation by implication is not to its betterment.

The court questioned the behavior of news anchors 'not acting in a fair manner' and wondered how many times such an anchor had been taken off the air. Clearly never, as there was no response from the government's lawyer.

The advocate for the plaintiffs pointed out to the bench that despite its October order to register suo moto complaints, there had been no change in behavior. Thus a speech by a certain Suresh Chavhanke, a TV editor, at an event organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Maharashtra on December 12, 2022, spewed hate against Muslims and Christians.

The advocate applied to the bench to seek responses from the state governments of Maharashtra and three other states, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Haryana where instances of hate speech and incitement of violence were reported earlier this year.

Next Page  1  |  2

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
