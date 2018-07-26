India rushes forces to Assam; all eyes on NRC draft

(This is a
Centre has rushed
tens of thousands of paramilitary forces to Assam lest violence breaks out in
the north-eastern state after the second draft of National Register of Citizens
(NRC) is released on July 30.
The first
draft had embraced
1.9 crores out of 3.9 crores as legal citizens of the state. The second draft
could take care of a few lakhs more. But what's certain is that there would be
many lakhs more who won't have the papers to meet the cut-off date of March 24,
1971.
A majority
of them are persecuted Hindus fleeing Bangladesh: informed sources
put it to over 11 million Hindus between 1964 and 2013. There is also no
insignificant numbers of economically-motivated Muslim migrants over decades.
Most have
moved directly across the vast 272 km border which Assam
shares with Bangladesh.
Some have come from West Bengal. Being termed
illegal overnight could've serious law and order consequences though home
minister Rajnath Singh has stressed
"it's just a draft" and nobody is going into a "detention centre."
Census
figures over the years show that Assam's population
exploded by 36 per cent between 1951-1961; and by 35% over the next decade. In
2011 Census, it's population was 31.2 million which was a 17.1% rise from 2001
figures. Most migrants are Bengali-speaking and Barak Valley
is their stronghold. The Assamese-speaking population of the state are rooted
in Brahmaputra Valley.
NRC is
hardly a comfort to (a) an illegal Hindu migrant family who fears being sent
back to Bangladesh where it fled religious persecution in the first place; or
(b) Muslim migrants who in one stroke could find two of its generation
stateless refugees; or (c) even indigenous Assamese who know NRC would make no
difference to ground reality and that these illegal immigrants would multiply
manifold if the Citizenship
Bill 2016 is passed into an Act.
All things
point to nothing materially changing for illegal migrants post release of
second draft of NRC. One, India doesn't have an agreement with Bangladesh in place (our eastern neighbours
don't even acknowledge influx of illegal migrants from its stable); Two, a
porous border allows an extradited illegal migrant to return without hassle;
Three, many lakhs of illegal immigrants are already spread all over the
country, especially in metropolis such as Delhi,
Bangalore and
Mumbai. Who keeps tab on them?
It's worth
remembering that the present exercise of NRC is at the behest of Supreme Court.
The Centre has got nothing to do with it. BJP can't abandon illegal Hindu
migrants--which would be a stick they would be beaten with-- nor antagonize
local Assamese who have given vote in their favour in 2016 assembly elections.
This makes
nobody happy. Certainly not people. But Congress is sure to fish in troubled
waters which is largely a making of their own indifference, if not mischief. Congress
has ruled Assam
for decades and benefited immensely from the political umbrella it provided to
illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Despite then-PM Rajiv Gandhi signing the 1985
accord with leaders of the Assam movement, it remains an embarrassing fact for
the party that only 2442
illegal immigrants were expelled from Assam between 1985-2012. Not to
forget Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its head, West Bengal
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is already stoking
the fire in Assam from her den in order to appease illegal migrants in her own
state who arguably are her vote bank.
Sooner than
later though, illegal migrants must be taken off the election rolls; ways must be
found to give refuge to millions of fleeing Hindus (and other Indic minority
sects) from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh with full citizenship status
(without worrying about Rohingyas or Human Right Activists--for Hindus have only
India to turn to while Muslims and Christians have dozens of own doors to knock
around the world); and illegal migrants legally committed not to indulge in
political or religious subversive acts.
