India attempts to delete 26 verses of the Quran

Perhaps taking its cue from the US semi-official think tank, the Rand Corporation, the Hinutva government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to edit the Quran, the holy book of Islam.

In 2004 the Rand Corporation questioned the authenticity of the Quran by claiming that some verses (suras) may have been falsely or inaccurately recorded in the Quran. [1]

Tellingly, Modi's government is using Waseem Rizvi, a Lucknow-based Muslim leader with close ties with the Hindu right-wing to attack the Quran. On Thursday, March 11, Rizvi filed a public-interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court demanding removal of 26 verses of the holy Quran. Rizvi claims that these verses "promote terrorism, violence and jihad." They were "inserted" in the holy book by the first three caliphs of Islam, namely Abu Bakr, Umar and Usman, "to widen the influence of Islam by force". Rizvi has also claimed that these verses are being used by terrorists to justify their acts.

Sunni and Shia Ulema have denounced Waseem Rizvi and demanded his immediate arrest for hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

On Friday, March 12, the Mumbai-based Raza Academy reached the apex court with a petition seeking dismissal of the PIL. The academy has also requested the court to pass strictures against Rizvi for hurting people's sentiments.

Top Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah Mehdi called Rizvi a servant of Sangh (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). "He is a known servant of Sangh and I suggest he should be left alone," Mehdi tweeted.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, general secretary of Majlis Ulema-e-Hind in Lucknow, said that if there is no arrest, it will be assumed that the government is also involved in this.

Majlis Ulama A Hind, general secretary, and Imam Juma Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi said that Wasim Rizvi has taken such a step to appease the anti-Muslim forces so that they support him and he can avoid going to jail. As everyone knows, the CBI is investigating him, so he is making such statements so that his dishonesty and corruption are covered.

FIRs against Wasim Rizvi

Tellingly, in November 2020 the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered two FIRs against Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, and has taken over the investigation into illegal sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Allahabad and Kanpur.

Waseem Rizvi had allegedly allowed illegal constructions at Imambara Ghulam Haider in the Tripolia area of Allahabad and another board property off GT Road. The government had stopped the work but constructions resumed without its knowledge after a few months.

According to Sabrang India, when he was still heading the UP Shia Central Waqf Board, Rizvi had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Babri Mosque demolition that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had announced that he was donating Rs 51,000 for the construction.

It is not surprising that Wasim Rizvi has asked the Supreme Court to delete 26 verses of the holy Quran to appease the anti-Muslim forces so that they support him.

It is an open secret that the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on record of embracing convicted criminals. Here are few examples.

Criminals in Indian politics

