 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

India alarmed at celebrities tweet to support farmers protest

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

In response to comments by pop singer Robyn Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, India Wednesday said criticism of the government's handling of the farmers' protests against three farm laws by foreign individuals was "neither accurate nor responsible."

A statement issued by the external affairs ministry claimed that "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests to derail them and said these groups have tried to mobilize global support against India. The statement also referred to "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" by "celebrities and others" but didn't name anyone.

It is rare for the external affairs ministry to respond to tweets by foreign celebrities criticizing events within the country though it has, in recent weeks, pushed back against comments by leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers in other countries supporting the farmers' protest, Hindustan Times said.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was the youngest person of the year named by Time magazine, tweeted: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

A day earlier, singer Rihanna triggered a storm by tweeting "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," along with a link to the same CNN article about the farmers' protest that was included in Thunberg's tweet.

Author Meena Harris, niece of US vice-president Kamala Harris, also tweeted about the farmers' protest. "We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she wrote.

Greta Thunberg effigies burned in Delhi

Pro Modi government protesters in Delhi Thursday burned effigies of the Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Crowds gathered in Delhi to protest against the two international celebrities including Thunberg and the pop singer Robyn Rihanna, who angered the government after tweeting about the ongoing farmer protests this week. Photos of Thunberg and Rihanna were set alight and banners were held aloft warning that "international interference" in Indian affairs would not be tolerated.

Thunberg had tweeted a "toolkit" for people who wanted to show support for the farmers. The toolkit included campaigning tips such as suggested hashtags and advice on how to sign petitions.

Toolkit of Greta Thunberg

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 