India alarmed at China-Pakistan joint exploration of minerals in Arabian Sea

China and Pakistan have started survey work in the Arabian Sea along the Gujarat coast of India, according to Hindustan News Hub.

Pakistan hopes that it can get large deposits of gas and oil in the Arabian Sea around the Karachi port, like the Mumbai High, the paper added.

Quoting intelligence sources, Hindustan News Hub said satellite images show that China-Pakistan have jointly started research work in Arabian Sea.

It is believed to be used for earthquake detection and oil and gas exploration. A similar project was carried out by China and Pakistan in the Arabian Sea in the year 2019. China's state-of-the-art ship Haiyang Dizhi is carrying out this survey of China-Pakistan.

In the year 2019 also, the same ship did the survey. Scientists from both the countries are included in this survey team. This ship is capable of drilling under the sea. This ship can survey up to 8 thousand nautical miles. It is 75 meters long and 15 meters wide. It is one of the most advanced research ships in China. This Chinese ship is capable of drilling even in the deep sea. It has instruments that are capable of examining the surface of the sea.

With the help of this survey ship, China can easily detect gas and oil inside the sea.

China delivers most advanced warship to Pakistan

Tellingly, China-Pakistan joint exploration of the Arabian Sea came weeks after China delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan as it seeks to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, where it has increased its own naval presence in recent years.

Designed and built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), the frigate was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai, CSSC announced in a statement on November 8.

The Type 054A/P frigate was named the PNS Tughril, according to Global Times of China.

The PNS Tughril is the first hull of four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy and the vessel is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials, the daily quoted a Pakistan Navy's statement.

Being equipped with state-of-the-art combat management and an electronic warfare system along with modern self-defence capabilities, the Type 054A/P frigate can simultaneously execute a number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment, it said.

The frigate is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported, CSSC said.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Research Academy, told the Global Times earlier that Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China's most advanced frigate.

Compared to previous Chinese frigates, the new ship has better air defense capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger number of missiles with a longer range, Zhang said, noting that the Type 054A frigate also has world-class stealth capability.

China, which shares all-weather strategic ties with Pakistan, has emerged as the biggest weapons supplier for the Pakistani military. Besides the advanced naval ships, China also partners with the Pakistan Air Force to build JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft.

