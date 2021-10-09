 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/9/21

'India Foils Chinese Incursion in Arunachal Pradesh, Briefly Detains PLA Troops'

Few troops from China's Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) were temporary detained by Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district after around 200 of them crossed over into the Indian side from Tibet and attempted to damage unoccupied bunkers, News18.com Friday quoted high government officials as saying.

The incident took place last week between the border pass of Bum La and Yangtse, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to News18.

The Chinese patrol party's transgression into the Indian side of the LAC was strongly contested by Indian troops and a few Chinese soldiers were temporarily detained, the officials said adding: "The matter was subsequently resolved at the local military commanders' level. The Chinese soldiers were released and situation was defused."

However, Hindustan Times (HT) quoted central government officials as saying that no Chinese soldiers were detained nor any structure detained in the standoff with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang last week.

The standoff took place due to differences in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the un-named officials told HT adding: "The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of LAC between the countries. Peace and tranquility in these areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries."

Previous incursions

Chinese incursion in the region is not new. In 2016, more than 200 Chinese troops had reportedly transgressed into the Indian side of the LAC at Yangtse, but had gone back in a few hours, the News 18 said adding:

In 2011, Chinese troops had tried to scale a 250-metre-long wall on the Indian side of the LAC and damaged it, leading to New Delhi lodging a protest with Beijing.

The development comes just weeks after dozens of Chinese soldiers transgressed over 5 km into Indian territory in Barahoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The incident, which took place in August this year, lasted a few hours, after which Chinese soldiers left the area.

New round of talks

The latest incident comes days ahead of the next round of military talks with the PLA, which is scheduled to take place on October 12. These talks are being held to reduce tensions along LAC, where both the countries have been engaged in the stand-off for the last 17 months.

China seems to be continuing to try to keep the disputed border with India hot, Hindustan Times said adding: Just days before military-level talks between the two nations to ease tensions in Ladakh, sources confirmed that a face-off occurred between troops in Arunachal Pradesh's sensitive Tawang sector.

India and China continue to be engaged in a standoff at the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May last year, even though a disengagement of troops from both sides has taken place in the sensitive Pangong Tso area and the Gogra area after a series of military and diplomatic talks. However, there has been no de-escalation by either side, as both continue to maintain thousands of additional troops along the LAC.

At present, Indian troops are preparing to brace yet another harsh winter across the LAC. While China has been carrying out major infrastructure upgradation on its side of the LAC, India too has developed rapid and mass-scale infrastructure in the region for thousands of the additional 50,000-60,000 troops inducted at the LAC mostly in eastern Ladakh since last year.

Why is Tawang Important?

