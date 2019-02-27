 
 
Independent Europe depends on the US

Lukas Ramonas

Despite the "peaceful goals", it is quite obvious, that US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (formally, Treaty Between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles) is another step toward a new arms race and confrontation with Russia.

It is remarkable, that Russian President has delivered Annual Address to the Federal Assembly last week. Vladimir Putin said that Russia would take reciprocal and asymmetric measures if the United States deployed medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe.

According to him, Moscow will be forced to deploy weapons that can be used not only against the places where the missiles are located, but also against decision-making centers. As Putin stressed, thanks to the hypersonic weapon, Russia has enough opportunities to reliably ensure its own security.

By the way a lot of experts believe that this appeal is primarily addressed to the United States, which had refused to fulfill the INF Treaty. It is absolutely clear, that the US wants to use the exit from this treaty for locating American medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe targeted to Russia.

Collision can be avoided only by political means ; Russia should work carefully with Europe. Decisions need to be made very specific and clear, even up to conducting bilateral consultations with all European countries without exception.

It is necessary to take into account the fact that the tendency to create European own armed forces has become more and more apparent in the European Union. Thus, French President Emanuel Macron, speaking to representatives of the French diplomatic corps, noted that Europe should not "so much" rely on the United States in ensuring its own defense and security.

As a result tension between the EU and the US is increasing. In turn, this gives a chance for a constructive and business dialogue between Russia and European countries.

In this case a lot of things will depend on Europe. On the one hand, the EU countries do not want a war and they are not eager to become a target for retaliation. On the other hand, it is not a secret that the political powers of the EU are strongly tied with the United States and carry out all the orders coming from Washington very often.

The only question remains will Europe be strong and independent enough to refuse the deployment of US missiles on its territory, or will Europe play the role of US slave again?

 

Interested in Politics, economics, The Baltics and sport

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
