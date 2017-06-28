Refresh  

Independence Derailed by Denial and Alternative Facts

People Get Ready There's a Train a Comin'
(Image by Marcello Rollando)

People get ready, there're trains a comin' -- one from Station Realization and the other, the madness of King Trump's McConnell Courtiers. One fueled by self-righteousness, the other empowered by the foundation of hope -- each destined to trigger signaling switches, at our national station in life.

On the left track, the Express train, pulling in somewhat disabled, but on time. On the right side of the platform, the Local, running late, in support of Congress debilitating Medicaid, while serving up hacking passes on a Gowdy Trey.

This is not a railway do-over race against billionaire pharmaceutical and health insurance Hot Shots (for each train clickety-clacks along its track of choice, with independently designated time tables for transporting and transferring passengers) -- but it is a journey to the Township of Truth Be Told.

How many more will choose to get on board, Left or Right, and how many will continue to opt out -- to straddle the third rail -- is up to Free Will. But increasingly there's room on the right, to elbow through the crowd of boisterous wingers. Across the platform, however, the Express line, increases capacity for healthy realization: the hypocrisy of politically protecting those without economic needs punching truth with extreme projectiles from podium of real Fake News -- is too much baggage for the trip to Reason.

Ultimately destination for both trains is the same, but, like, Bull Run and Manassas, labeled alternatively, Home of the Brave and MAGA. Nonetheless, when each train reaches their Base of the Y on track to Future, the direction chosen can foreshadow the life journey yet left to live, reflect a life destined for the rails, or just reveal how much time one chooses to be taken for a ride.

Passengers bombing foreign children, denying needy American children, or emulating money changers of old, be prepared for blinking lights ahead, warning: conductors may yet demand, show me the money whether in your PAC suits, off-shore accounts or MIA tax returns.

Instead of election draining change, constructive compromise was annihilated and independent investigative thinking exposed evolution of re-cycled disabling disgust for differences.

On the Express, all are welcome to share nurturing through curiosity and enlightened perception and preparation, for the bullet trains a comin':

  • Disabling of America by Opioid Addiction

  • Denying health equality for Medicaid Expansion

  • MIA Executive Orders to preserve, protect and defend the United States of America from hacking by foreign & domestic powers

Both known and unknown Malafort and Kushner travel mates sway 60% of Americans to detrain at stations assuring benefits for, Pre-Existing Conditions, Opioid Overdose Prevention, and Medicare for All.

At the Deborah Lipstadt v. David Irving Avenue stop, passengers can transfer to the Local for Alternative Facts on Track 45. However, switching too right, expect delays in The Trump Tunnel of Secrets, where preyed on infrastructure is endangered from Flynn-flam and Russian Roulette.

Boarding for the Land of the Donald Free, however, passengers can ADAPT for more positive options to secrecy and polarizing resistance, because all the Express stops, Left, support Mueller's probe for truth and accelerate focus on issues that unite us: family life, economic liberty and the pursuit of personal happiness.

Isn't this why we boarded the train to Independence?

Nonetheless, when very nice people put their faith in those faking out all of us, truth and justice appear as a blur flashing by our window seat, unless, trained by the mental health of Dr. Benjamin Franklin, we, hang together.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

As a nation, for all our devices, too often we choose to ride the rails most attention deprived, but denial is more a fake magazine cover delusion, than solution

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34:36 PM

