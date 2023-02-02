 
 
Incited Insurrections against Elections like US and Brazil May Now be World Model

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Article originally published in the Orlando Sentinel

By Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel


Bolsonaro supporters storm presidential palace Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the country's presidential palace, Congress and ministries' ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News)   Details   DMCA

January 6th marked the second anniversary of the insurrection by Trump supporters after the former president lost the 2020 election. On January 8th, Brazil faced a similar, horrific event. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, now residing in Orlando, broke into the Supreme National Congress of Brazil, Federal Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace. The two insurrections were strikingly similar, including the destruction of buildings, windows, property and artwork. Trump insurrection supporters stole then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop, podium and a letter she wrote to another member of the House of Representatives. Brazil had gifts from foreign leasders stolen. Both insurrections set out to overturn each country's election because the far-right candidate did not win, posing a threat to democracies around the world as a model of how to play sour grapes.

The comparisons are easy. Bolsonaro was often compared to Trump and they have numerous policies and statements that mirror each other. Bolsonaro was known as "Trump of the Tropics." While Bolsonaro denounced the riot he still held the responsibility for spreading the disinformation and conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from him. Steve Bannon, a constant figure in Trump's White House even after Bannon was no longer on staff, "reported" on Brazil's election for Breitbart News. Bannon has also worked closely with Brazilian congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro's son, about the power of his base. Eduardo Bolsonaro also met with ex-President Trump at Mar a Lago on October 30th. Since former President Bolsonaro lost, Bannon spread similar misinformation about Brazil's election that he said about the 2020 U.S. election. He claimed that the voting machines in Brazil were hacked. Both "hacking" allegations were false, and both Trump and Bolsonaro lost.

Luiz Ina'cio "Lula" da Silva was sworn in as president on January 1, 2023, giving him the ability to respond fast to arrest people and not just let people leave, as they did in the U.S. International observers including judges confirmed the legitimacy of the Brazilian election, David Anderson, an American judge who observed in Brazil and a member of the National Press Club, told us. By Monday 1,200 people had been detained according to Fla'vio Dino, the Minister of Justice. There have been 978 arrests in the January 6 insurrection as of the two-year anniversary. Lula promised that those who participated in the insurrection would be brought to justice.

For Brazil, the idea of an unelected leader is not new and was the norm from 1964-1985. The U.S. government backed the military regime that ran the country. Bolsonaro's presidency reminded people of the suppressive policies of the previously unelected government. His attacks on left-wing groups or calling anything he doesn't like socialism and denial of fact echoed a time in Brazil that remains at the top of mind for a generation of activists. The U.S. supported the military dictatorship during the Cold War when the U.S. government saw communism as a strong force that could compromise human rights and civil liberties. Since Biden became president, Trump supporters and media outlets like Fox News and Newsmax have called the entire left of the political spectrum Communist or Socialist. Insurrectionists on January 6 flew the South Vietnam flag, used by Trump supporters to "express nostalgia for a lost home and opposition to communism."

A new wave of far-right leaders has emerged in the world most notably G iorgia Meloni the prime minister of Italy causing fear and echoes of Italy's fascist party during World War II.

Hungary's president Viktor Orba'n spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas last year and made international news about his extreme policies saying "Hungary must not become a mixed-race country." Jair Bolsonaro also spoke at CPAC, in Brazil,* saying "I lam in favor of torture" and "Stop whining at Covid deaths". Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko won the country's first free election after the fall of the USSR in 1994. Every election since has faced credible claims of interference. According to Radio free Europe in 1996 he "won" with 75% of the vote and since then received at least 80% in every election. His opponents never passed 10%.

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Zara Blandig

Bolsanoro has support for Christian fascist and social media. French people are marching to retire at 64 with a guarantee of ‚¬2400 per month. British are marching to retire at 68 for ‚¬800 per month. Americans are hoping to get a job at 80 at Chick-fil-A working for food. Social security was set up as a social program as part of the new deal during the Great depression when half of America was homeless at one time or another from a sh*t economy from Wallstreet and, from Bank foreclosures and no jobs. The new deal created work camps, to house people and help people get back on their feet. Your family probably benefitted from it . I learned a out in college and my grandmother said it was true. I learned about it from reading about it and having a well rounded college education it was a social program to help get elderly people off the streets and disabled people too. To help widows. It started as a social program and evolved. It has income even in spite of republicans and rightwing democrats raiding it and trying to a strangle it . Unlike the trillions spent on war and nuclear sh*t and, to bail out crooked walstreet banks.The fascist ayn rand, benefitted from social security and medicare or she would have died homless of lung cancer. Sources of information against ss, are the corporate and neoliberal media machine propaganda mills. In ausin Texas there 10s of thousands of homeless. During the power outages there last week working people and poor were hitting supermarket dumpsters, food pantry dumpsters, all dumpsters for food. Black, white, hispanic. Rich white supremacists, took it upon themselves to call the cops in austen, and have it stopped and have people arrested.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 4:46:29 PM

Zara Blandig

It's turning into deranged self parody. Cops murdering black double amputees and innocent disabled young black men, for reason like during trump and before. Your uncle belonged to th naacp in oregon. Two brutal racist cop murders in 2 weeks . Fascist pukes sensationalized a harmless chinese balloon with trillion spent on nuclear weapons. To bail out crooked banks. Wars for no reason in places like iraq,, Somalia, Yemen, ukraine.. coups in Peru bolivia . Money given to crooked foreign countries like turkey, pakistan, israel, while millions are homeless in america.. Musk has been kicking everyone off twitter who is not fascist. Mgtaylor demanding pay raise while condoning fascist murder. Massachusetts democrats offering decreased jail sentences, to prisoners of the state for giving up their kidneys and lungs. Fake antivax antinuke nazis that get paid to twitter, on musks fascist twitter, who supported the antiracist assasinations of rittenhouse and sensationalized it. Millions of homeless and starving in the usa and, 100s of billions sent to nazi demons in Ukraine for war, and possible nuclear war, while multiple nuke plants are on the verge of melting down in ukarine. What a demented, mess the world is

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 4:48:08 PM

Zara Blandig

Sorry about your uncle in naacp. Cops are killing back people in America like bolsonaros goons were in brazil, pure racism and hate. I just talked to a kid from Brazil about it. Bolsonaro and trump got widespread support on social made like Facebook. They both also enjoyed widespread support from paid off Christian fascists. The world is becoming a terrible place. 100 billion sent to Ukrainian extremist nazis where a nuclear power plant could explode or a nuclear war could be instigated. Biden is not helping and trump is an insane abomination. The latest insanity from extremist fascists in the usa is this Neo-Nazi previously implicated in plot to attack nuclear plants now arrested for planning grid sabotage around Baltimore to brink down nuke plant by baltimore "" Beyond Nuclear click here This neonazi, is the kind of thing that likes Donald Trump. and they will probly just get their hand slapped like the Trump coup plotters. Why an abysmally awful place America has become

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 10:32:13 PM

Zara Blandig

The hard-core fascists and trump supporters like Tom cotton, say Biden is weak. They say he provoked the Russians, to start the Ukraine war, by withdrawing from Afghanistan. Not because the usa is surrounding Russia with nukes. Withdrawing from Afghanistan, WAs the best thing Biden ever did

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 10:54:39 PM

Blair Gelbond

Zara,

For a deeper perspective - see Radical Regeneration by Carolyn Baker and Andrew Harvey, or Baker's website.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 10, 2023 at 3:57:22 PM

