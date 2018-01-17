Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

In words and deeds: the genesis of Israeli violence

By       Message Ramzy Baroud       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/17/18

Author 1973
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Middle East Monitor

From commons.wikimedia.org: Israel Defense Forces Attack Palestinians {MID-230018}
Israel Defense Forces Attack Palestinians
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Not a day passes without a prominent Israeli politician or intellectual making an outrageous statement against Palestinians. Many of these statements tend to garner little attention or evoke rightly deserved outrage.

Just recently, Israel's Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, called for more death and injuries on Palestinians in Gaza.

"What is this special weapon we have that we fire and see pillars of smoke and fire, but nobody gets hurt? It is time for there to be injuries and deaths as well," he said.

- Advertisement -

Ariel's calling for the killing of more Palestinians came on the heels of other repugnant statements concerning a 16-year-old teenager girl, Ahed Tamimi. Ahed was arrested in a violent Israeli army raid at her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

A video recording showed her slapping an Israeli soldier a day after the Israeli army shot her cousin in the head, placing him in a coma.

Israeli Education Minister, Naftali Bennett, known for his extremist political views, demanded that Ahed and other Palestinian girls should "spend the rest of their days in prison."

- Advertisement -

A prominent Israeli journalist, Ben Caspit, sought yet more punishment. He suggested that Ahed and girls like her should be raped in jail.

"In the case of the girls, we should exact a price at some other opportunity, in the dark, without witnesses and cameras," he wrote in Hebrew.

This violent and revolting mindset, however, is not new. It is an extension of an old, entrenched belief system that is predicated on a long history of violence.

Undeniably, the views of Ariel, Bennett and Caspit are not angry statements uttered in a moment of rage. They are all reflections of real policies that have been carried out for over 70 years. Indeed, killing, raping and imprisoning for life are features that have accompanied the state of Israel since the very beginning.

This violent legacy continues to define Israel to this day, through the use of what Israeli historian Ilan Pappe describes as "incremental genocide."

Throughout this long legacy, little has changed except for names and titles. The Zionist militias that orchestrated the genocide of the Palestinians prior to the establishment of Israel in 1948 merged together to form the Israeli army; and the leaders of these groups became Israel's leaders.

- Advertisement -

Israel's violent birth in 1947-48 was the culmination of the violent discourse that preceded it for many years. It was the time when Zionist teachings of prior years were put into practice and the outcome was simply horrifying.

"The tactic of isolating and attacking a certain village or town and executing its population in a horrible, indiscriminate massacre was a strategy employed, time and again, by Zionist bands to compel the population of surrounding villages and towns to flee," Ahmad Al-Haaj told me when I asked him to reflect on Israel's past and present.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ramzy Baroud is the Managing Editor of Middle East Eye. He is an internationally-syndicated columnist, a media consultant, an author and the founder of PalestineChronicle.com. His latest book is My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza's Untold (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Peace Antics in Israel -- Four More Years of This?

What Trump Has Done: The Entire US-Middle East Political Framework Just Collapsed

The Collapse of the Obama Doctrine: Yemen War as an Opportunity?

70 Years of Broken Promises, The Untold Story of Israel's Partition Plan

The Native American, the Palestinian: A Spirited Fight for Justice

Stuck in Area A: How We Were Duped into Disowning the Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 7 fans, 13 articles, 16 quicklinks, 472 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thanks for your time for putting this report together. Although the Western media is controlled, there are people who have heard and read about the events that you mentioned.

Thanks for not using the incorrect term for where Israel and Palestine are located. The correct term to use is West Asia. This is important to show even abuse of the names by imperial powers who came to our region to cause mayhem and steal natural resources.

There are people and countries who have cried and lost sleep for Palestinians. However, your people have not returned the favor in tough times for other countries.

Iranians will NOT forget Yasser Arafat standing next to Saddam Hussein when his army attacked weak Iran by the order of Western countries. Arafat was in Iran two years prior to this attack to receive financial help from Iran.

Saddam Hussein killed many of his own people and attacked Iran and Kuwait. The statute of Saddam Hussein must be removed from Palestine. The free world does not accepts this move.

The entire world population has grown up with reading and watching the problems which Palestinians have faced.

Iran had many Jews and still has the most Jews after Israel and America. Iranians have lived with Jews and got along. Israel must elect Jewish leaders who have been born in West Asia. Immigrated Jews from Russia or non-West Asia region cannot solve the problems between Israeli and Palestinian people.

The whole world wants peace between Israeli and Palestine. However, when the UN resolutions are ignored this peace cannot be achieved.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 1:12:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 