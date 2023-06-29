In the Quackquack Mire of the Run-Up to



'In the Quackquack Mire'

Something had to sour for Prigo

when they tried to take away his guns

and he goes, Leggo my eggo,

doan fugs wif muh gums

.

(((vodka!) (if only we could induce

a potato famine in mama russia,

instead of gain-of-function viruses)

(a sober Russkie is a Klingon to behold

a frontier Viking now married to a scold)))

the whole region's drenched in them

say it, don't spray it, watch the phlegm

.



Now that the Russians have had their Jan 6 moment

we know that they can do stuff, too, like us,

