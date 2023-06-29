In the Quackquack Mire of the Run-Up to

Something had to sour for Prigo
when they tried to take away his guns
and he goes, Leggo my eggo,
doan fugs wif muh gums
.
(((vodka!) (if only we could induce
a potato famine in mama russia,
instead of gain-of-function viruses)
(a sober Russkie is a Klingon to behold
a frontier Viking now married to a scold)))
the whole region's drenched in them
say it, don't spray it, watch the phlegm
.
Now that the Russians have had their Jan 6 moment
we know that they can do stuff, too, like us,
