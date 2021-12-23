In light of recent tensions over Ukraine Washington and Moscow confirm meeting scheduled for early January



Blinken, Lavrov Agree That U.S. And Russia Could Work Together Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov struck a polite tone Wednesday as they sat down ...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after diplomatic meeting

Considering all the accusations by western corporate MSM of Russia massing its troops for an invasion of Ukraine early in the new year-which Russia has vehemently denied-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have confirmed talks between Washington and Moscow have been scheduled for early in January.

This is big, something positive that could not come at a better time.

Russia recently sent a series of proposals to Washington and NATO seeking guarantees the military bloc will not expand closer to Russia's borders particularly rejecting Ukraine's requests to join.

Lavrov has emphasized Russia seeks written assurances limiting NATO enlargement and troop movement adding Russian authorities simply don't believe they can trust promises from Washington.

Lest we forget former Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and President Bush Sr. administration in 1989 verbally agreed NATO would not move "one inch closer eastward" if the two Germany's were allowed to unite. Of course the two Germany's reunited in 1989 without any interference from the USSR.

However we know the verbal agreement was first broken by President Bill Clinton in 1999 admitting the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland-all former Soviet Warsaw Pact countries, then in 2004 by President Bush II, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia and the Baltic countries of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, Croatia and Albania in 2009 by President Obama, then Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia 2020 by President Trump.

