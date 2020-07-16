 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/16/20

In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

(Page 1 of 4 pages)
It doesn't take a genius to recognize that the country (and world) is living in a traumatized state. Covid-19, Trump, and the quality of life in controlling cultures have a lot to do with it.

We are in a relationship with an abusive president. The question is whether we will choose to be "trauma victims" or "trauma survivors." A country's president is often at some level envisioned much like a father (George Washington is commonly referred to as the "Father of our country"). We find ourselves in an analogous condition to children living in a family with an unpredictably rageful, out-of-control father. Such circumstances can have damaging, often powerfully traumatic, effects on all members of a family.

**

On November 29th 2016 three renowned psychiatrists wrote the following letter to the President:

"President Barack Obama The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500

November 29, 2016

Dear President Obama,

We are writing to express our grave concern regarding the mental stability of our President-Elect. Professional standards do not permit us to venture a diagnosis for a public figure whom we have not evaluated personally. Nevertheless, his widely reported symptoms of mental instability including grandiosity, impulsivity, hypersensitivity to slights or criticism, and an apparent inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality lead us to question his fitness for the immense responsibilities of the office.

We strongly recommend that, in preparation for assuming these responsibilities, he receive a full medical and neuropsychiatric evaluation by an impartial team of investigators.

Sincerely,

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families:
 
Blair Gelbond

The roots of totalitarianism are shaped by a type of thoughtlessness: an inability or unwillingness to think, and the abdication of self-reflection and critical inquiry.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 at 12:04:35 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Hi Blair,

I found much relevant and interesting in your piece. Trump is, and obviously long has been, a poster child for psychopathology and clearly benefits from the public tendencies both to take powerful authority figures at their word and to hide heads in the sand, pretending things are normal.

However, I think both understanding Trump and warding off the next one require a broader approach, one that recognizes widely shared mass psychopathologies, ones that afflict whole societies, leaving them easy prey to dangerous demagogues. Nazi Germany was certainly one example of this mass psychopathology, which can transform nice, ordinary people into (perhaps unwittingly) destructive monsters in their political lives. Trump supporters, much like Hitler's, tend to be "nice neighbors, political monsters."

I think one painful lesson we need to learn from this is that democracy CANNOT automatically be trusted; Plato was correct eons ago in noting that succumbing to dangerous demagogues is one of the built-in dangers (mass psychopathologies) of democracy. I'd stress that in the absence of effective civics education and ready access to truth about the world and government, the risk of dangerous demagogues arising is VERY real. Our wealthy elites strongly resist both effective civics education and access to truth; we live in a world of nonstop propaganda that most people have neither the time nor tools to see through. If I'm tough on people like David Wieland, it's because I see them as brainwashed spreaders of the same toxic propaganda that gives us Trump. Civility is really of very little help with virtual cult members who need DEPROGRAMMING.

I wish more people at OEN would see the extreme dangers of mass psycholpathology (formed in an atmosphere of omnipresent propaganda) before bashing me for seeming uncivil. Excessive tolerance for the views of brainwashed cults members--they're really AREN'T two sides to all issues--is a big part of our problem.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 at 1:44:20 PM

Private Citizen

  New Content

Judges 4:21 may be America's favorite Scripture, during THE DONALD's End Times

https://biblehub.com/judges/4-21.htm

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 at 1:34:44 PM

