In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

It doesn't take a genius to recognize that the country (and world) is living in a traumatized state. Covid-19, Trump, and the quality of life in controlling cultures have a lot to do with it.

We are in a relationship with an abusive president. The question is whether we will choose to be "trauma victims" or "trauma survivors." A country's president is often at some level envisioned much like a father (George Washington is commonly referred to as the "Father of our country"). We find ourselves in an analogous condition to children living in a family with an unpredictably rageful, out-of-control father. Such circumstances can have damaging, often powerfully traumatic, effects on all members of a family.

On November 29th 2016 three renowned psychiatrists wrote the following letter to the President: