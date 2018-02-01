Power of Story Send a Tweet        
In a Major Free Speech Victory, a Federal Court Strikes Down a Law that Punishes Supporters of Israel Boycott

By Glenn Greenwald

From commons.wikimedia.org: Israel - Boycott, divest, sanction protest
Israel - Boycott, divest, sanction protest
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
A FEDERAL JUDGE on Tuesday ruled that a Kansas law designed to punish people who boycott Israel is an unconstitutional denial of free speech. The ruling is a significant victory for free speech rights because the global campaign to criminalize, or otherwise legally outlaw, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement has been spreading rapidly in numerous political and academic centers in the U.S. This judicial decision definitively declares those efforts -- when they manifest in the U.S. -- to be a direct infringement of basic First Amendment rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

The enjoined law, enacted last year by the Kansas legislature, requires all state contractors -- as a prerequisite to receiving any paid work from the state -- "to certify that they are not engaged in a boycott of Israel." The month before the law was implemented, Esther Koontz, a Mennonite who works as a curriculum teacher for the Kansas public school system, decided that she would boycott goods made in Israel, motivated in part by a film she had seen detailing the abuse of Palestinians by the occupying Israeli government, and in part by a resolution enacted by the national Mennonite Church. The resolution acknowledged "the cry for justice of Palestinians, especially those living under oppressive military occupation for fifty years"; vowed to "oppose military occupation and seek a just peace in Israel and Palestine"; and urged "individuals and congregations to avoid the purchase of products associated with acts of violence or policies of military occupation, including items produced in [Israeli] settlements."

A month after this law became effective, Koontz, having just completed a training program to teach new courses, was offered a position at a new Kansas school. But, as the court recounts, "the program director asked Ms. Koontz to sign a certification confirming that she was not participating in a boycott of Israel, as the Kansas Law requires." Koontz ultimately replied that she was unable and unwilling to sign such an oath because she is, in fact, participating in a boycott of Israel. As a result, she was told that no contract could be signed with her.

In response to being denied this job due to her political views, Koontz retained the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued the commissioner of education, asking a federal court to enjoin enforcement of the law on the grounds that denying Koontz a job due to her boycotting of Israel violates her First Amendment rights. The court on Tuesday agreed and preliminarily enjoined enforcement of the law.

The ruling is significant for two independent reasons. The first is the definitive and emphatic nature of the ruling. The court dispensed with an oft-repeated but mythical belief about free speech rights: namely, that they only bar the government from imprisoning or otherwise actively punishing someone for their views, but do not bar them from withholding optional benefits (such as an employment contract) as retaliation for those views. Very little effort is required to see why such a proposition is wrong: Just imagine a law which provided that only people who believe in liberalism (or conservatism) will be eligible for unemployment benefits or college loans. Few would have trouble understanding the direct assault on free speech guarantees posed by such a law; the same is true of a law that denies any other benefits (including employment contracts) based on the state's disapproval of one's political views, as the court explained in its ruling (emphasis added):

Go to The Intercept to read the rest of this article.

 

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


  New Content

Thanks for this article.

People with no power depend on fair legal system(s). Studying the names of people and their background, the legal system does not look fair.

Freedom of speech is very important. People must feel free to express their views.

The UN records show human right abuses that have and are taking place in West Asia.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:11:20 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


  New Content

First they came for the Palestinians...

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:42:31 PM

George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content
Exactly my thoughts David. "Will there be anyone left to speak for me"?

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 7:38:08 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


  New Content

What if Supreme Court disagrees?

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 6:02:47 PM

George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Reply to BFalcon:   New Content
Then it will have abdicated it's duty and oath. It would render the Supreme Court null and void under the Constitution of the United States should it try and render the Constitution null and void under it's tyranny.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 7:43:32 PM

