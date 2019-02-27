 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

In Washington, Regime Change Is Truly And Urgently Needed!

By Andre Vltchek

opednews.com

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

I am surprised that no one else is saying it, writing it, shouting it at each and every corner:

It is not Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Iran that are in dire and crucial need of 'regime change'. It is the United States of America, it is the entire European Union; in fact, the entire West.

And the situation is urgent.

The West has gone mad; it has gone so to speak, bananas; mental. And people there are too scared to even say it, to write about it.

One country after another is falling, being destroyed, antagonized, humiliated, impoverished. Entire continents are treated as if they were inhabited by irresponsible toddlers, who are being chased and disciplined by sadistic adults, with rulers and belts in their hands yelling with maniacal expressions on their faces: "Behave, do as we say, or else!"

It all would be truly comical, if it weren't so depressing. But" nobody is laughing. People are shaking, sweating, crying, begging, puking, but they are not chuckling.

I see it everywhere where I work: in Asia, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

But why?

It is because North American and European countries are actually seriously delivering their ultimatum: you either, obey us and prostrate yourself in front of us, or we will break you, violate you, and if everything else fails, we will kill your leaders and all of those who are standing in our way.

This is not really funny, is it? Especially considering that it is being done to almost all the countries in what is called Latin America, to many African and Middle Eastern nations, and to various states on the Asian continent.

And it is all done 'professionally', with great sadistic craftsmanship and rituals. No one has yet withstood 'regime change' tactics, not even the once mighty Soviet Union, nor tremendous China, or proud and determined Afghanistan.

Cuba, Venezuela, DPRK and Syria may be the only countries that are still standing. They resisted and mobilized all their resources in order to survive; and they have survived, but at a tremendous price.

The victims keep crying. A few independent countries keep expressing their outrage. But so far, there is no grand coalition, which would be ready to fight and defend each other: "one for all, all for one".

Until the recent 'rebellion' at the UN, no one has been openly and seriously suggesting that international law should apply to all nations of the world, equally.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
