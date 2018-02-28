

Michelle Steele

On Saturday during CPAC, the communications director, Ian Walters, issued an unwarranted attack on former Republican National Committee chairman, Michael Steele.



"We elected Mike Steele as chairman because he was a black guy, that was the wrong thing to do," Walker opined . Allegedly, some in audience, gasped in shock.



Note, Michelle Steele was in the room when Walters so snakingly attacked him, for reasons that aren't so secret. Steele is not a fan of President Trump. And in the Trump world, there is no room for dissent. Steele is also a black man, and everyone with half a brain knows Trump cannot stand black people that criticize him, often regulating black critics as "ungrateful," as many black NFL players are way too familiar.



In the era of Trump, you follow the rules of dictator regulation; meaning you stifle your speech if it doesn't align with Trump's agenda and personal feelings. The dark state-of-affairs is the norm now. The likes of Stalin and Mao must be proud, as the Washington Post cries, "Democracy Dies in Darkness."





