Michelle Steele
On Saturday during CPAC, the communications director, Ian Walters, issued an unwarranted attack on former Republican National Committee chairman, Michael Steele.
"We elected Mike Steele as chairman because he was a black guy, that was the wrong thing to do," Walker opined . Allegedly, some in audience, gasped in shock.
Note, Michelle Steele was in the room when Walters so snakingly attacked him, for reasons that aren't so secret. Steele is not a fan of President Trump. And in the Trump world, there is no room for dissent. Steele is also a black man, and everyone with half a brain knows Trump cannot stand black people that criticize him, often regulating black critics as "ungrateful," as many black NFL players are way too familiar.
In the era of Trump, you follow the rules of dictator regulation; meaning you stifle your speech if it doesn't align with Trump's agenda and personal feelings. The dark state-of-affairs is the norm now. The likes of Stalin and Mao must be proud, as the Washington Post cries, "Democracy Dies in Darkness."
As Heather Digby Parton wrote for Salon , "African Americans understand very well that they're still getting the short end of the stick in America. But there's little doubt that one of the political parties is more likely to value their votes than the other."
Rhetoric that floods Republican attempt at outreach in black communities is:
"The Democrats are the real racist," the GOP swears.
It's as if the Civil Rights Act never occurred under President Johnson, a Democrat; or that the Democratic party didn't elect a black man to represent their party and country.
The definition of denial, "The action of declaring something to be untrue."
And that is precisely what CPAC executive Matt Schlapp attempted: Deny. When trying to make good with Steele, Schlapp was insistent on suggesting the slur wasn't racism because you know, Walters isn't "white," was Schlapp pathetic insinuation.
Next, Schlapp vomited up empty calories, suggesting Walters's comment about Steele was "unfortunate."
To the black community, it sounds typical. Just another "Willie Horton." Just another "ungrateful." Just another "welfare queen." Only another recipient of "affirmative action."