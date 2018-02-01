Power of Story Send a Tweet        
In Rare Public Rebuke, FBI Humiliates Nunes For "Memo" Smear Campaign

By       Message Eric Boehlert       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

From National Memo

From commons.wikimedia.org: Devin Nunes {MID-240676}
Devin Nunes
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
After meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and White House chief of staff John Kelly and beseeching them not to publicly release a dubious, GOP-concocted hit report on the FBI, the bureau went public with its "grave concerns" on Wednesday.

Clearly hitting the Republican's ongoing smear campaign led by House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes -- which is playing out against the backdrop of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia and obstruction of justice investigation -- the FBI statement said: "As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

It's extremely rare for the FBI to issue public statements regarding pending intelligence matters, let alone to pick a fight with the White House.

Then again, it's extremely rare for a major political party in this country to wage a months-long campaign to destroy the FBI in hopes of protecting their president who remains the center of a special counsel investigation.

On Wednesday, moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia lashed out on the pending GOP mini-report, which emerged from the House Intelligence Committee, calling it a "scam" and "asinine."

The rare FBI statement was certainly approved by Christopher Wray, the bureau's director, who was appointed by Trump last summer.

The extraordinary development, and the fact that the FBI feels it needs to now go public regarding its battle with House Republicans and the White House, comes one week after Trump's own Department of Justice sent out a warning signal about the GOP's smear campaign.

It "would be extraordinarily reckless for the Committee to disclose such information publicly without giving the Department and the FBI the opportunity to review the memorandum," the Justice statement stressed.

Democrats, members of the intelligence community, and officials at the Justice Department and FBI have stressed that the smear memo, which is basically just partisan oppo research, does not provide an accurate description of how the FBI has functioned with regard to the Russia investigation.

And that's precisely why GOP House members have refused to corroborate their report. Specifically, they refuse to share with anyone what the sources are for the cherry-picked memo. House Republicans won't even share that information with Republicans in the Senate.

But the White House needs to create a massive diversion from the Russia and obstruction of justice probes, so they're poised to join forces with House Republicans and publicly release the shoddy, reckless report.

And they'll do it over the FBI's "grave concerns."

 

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 13 fans, 6 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1349 comments


  New Content

Both sides are lying and operating propaganda campaigns to deceive the public. This article represents one side of the lie.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:35:39 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 14379 comments


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

And you side with lie because of that?

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 6:04:42 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 14379 comments


  New Content

Since when do "material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the .... accuracy" of anything concern the Republicans?

They live on that.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 6:06:16 PM

Jim Thomas

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 2 fans, 173 comments


  New Content

There are facts supporting the claim that the deep state acted to assist in the election of Clinton to the Presidency, e.g. the announcement that Clinton had been cleared of wrongdoing in the Summer before the 2016 election. To support the claims of "Russiagate" we have only the conclusion of hand-picked members of the deep state. That conclusion has been extrapolated into the "fact" that all intelligence agencies have reached the same conclusion, a total falsehood. The mainstream media has, of course, supported the establishment position, as it always does. The point relevant to this article is that there is absolutely no objective reason to accept its conclusions. At this point I do not support either of the two main political parties. I am a progressive and have never supported the Republican Party. Because of its complete corruption (including the employment of fraud in the 2016 Presidential primary) I no longer support the Democratic Party. If the Nunes memo is false, then let the facts come out after its release. Truth is such a rarity in Washington. It would be a real treat to see some of it produced, despite the efforts of the establishment and the MSM to suppress it.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 6:11:28 PM

Anton Grambihler

(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 704 comments, 10 diaries


  New Content

The FBI can resolve this by releasing ALL the information.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 9:49:50 PM

