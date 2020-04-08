In Prague, A Disgraceful Act: They Desecrated, And Removed The Statue Of Marshal Konev!

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Soon, there might be silence. The liberation of Prague, as well as the liberation of Auschwitz and or Warsaw by the Red Army will be forgotten. At least in Europe, even in Eastern Europe, where it took place.

This is where it is all leading to. Perhaps, one day, East European governments will issue new orders to desecrate cemeteries and mass graves, all those resting places of the Soviet soldiers who, some 75 years ago, gave their ultimate sacrifice. These graves once embraced hundreds of thousands of Soviet kids and young men, who against all odds and with unimaginable courage pushed the Nazi hordes away from the devastated Soviet cities and villages, through the burned fields and forests, first towards Warsaw and Prague, Budapest and Sofia, and then, finally, all the way to the center of Berlin.

Around 25 million Soviet people lost their lives, fighting the crown jewel of Western expansionism and barbarity - Nazi Germany. The enormous, young, socialist country rose, and almost single-handedly rescued the world; assured the survival of our human race.

One of its greatest military leaders, in fact a military genius and true hero, Marshal Ivan Konev, commanded the 1st Ukrainian Front, the one which liberated both the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, and later Prague.

*

In order to please its NATO masters, as well as those in Washington, Prague's petty politician unceremoniously removed the statue of its liberator, insulting it during the process with repulsive COVID-19 mockery.

RT reported on April 3rd, 2020:

"A monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, who commanded the forces that liberated Prague from the Nazis in 1945, has been removed and mocked for 'not having a mask' by one local official, in what Russia has condemned as an insult""

