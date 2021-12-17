In Memoriam: Our Dear Friend, bell hooks (1952-2021)

Yesterday (December 15, 2021)

The world lost a great seer.

My wife, Peggy, and I

Lost a dear friend

And colleague

At Berea College..



bell hooks was brilliant.

She lit up the world

And Jackson Street

No less

Just down the way from us

There in Central Kentucky.



Countless times

She graced our kitchen table

Over 15 years together

Just the 3 of us

Breaking Peggy's French bread

Or at larger gatherings

On special occasions.



bell introduced Berea

To Cornel West

In a living room soiree

I'll not forget

And to Laverne Cox

And Emma Watson.

She was a celebrity too

Beyond them all

Though you'd never know it.



Always up

For deep conversation

About issues,

Justice, liberation

And feminism for all,

The sprite in her

Found even more joy

In gossip and trash talk.

She was nothing

If not great fun.



"Let's all recite our favorite poem"

She'd suggest.

Or "talk about

Our romantic relationships,"

She'd grin

With that wicked twinkle

In her mischievous eyes.



And we'd respond.

We did!

Poems galore.

And one night

At that kitchen table

In darkness

Relieved by candles

Eight or so grave professors

Bared secrets

About just that

Romantic relationships

bell too.

Extraordinary and memorable.

She was that indeed.



She showed brilliance

In her books and lectures

That changed the world.

Didn't they?

Didn't she?

They transformed

Berea College students too

And all who read and heard

Across the planet.

They changed me and Peggy as well.



More than anything however,

bell hooks was a seeker

With infinite energy

For prayer and meditation

And the goddess

She understood as Pure Love

Absolutely forgiving

Creator of a world

With room for everyone

Feminist or not..



So, rest in peace

Dear friend,

And sister

Dear teacher

And prophet.

Dear author

And speaker,

Dear fellow traveler

And seeker

Diminutive giant.

We love you,

Dearest bell.

We are grateful

For your gifts

And most of all,

For your gracious

Goddess presence.