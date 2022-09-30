 
 
In June NATO conducted deep sea exercises in the Baltic Sea near Bornholm Island using underwater vehicles

Accident or Sabotage? Is USA Behind the Nord Stream Gas Leak? Gas is leaking from the two Russian Nord Stream pipelines. Nord Stream 1, which has been operational and critical to Europe's ...
US President Joe Biden juxtaposed with Russian President Vladimir Putin behind the forefront headline WHO IS BEHIND THE NORD STREAM GAS LEAKS?

Some interesting news has been released the last wo days regarding the consensus the gas line damage to Nord Stream1 and 2 on Monday was sabotage.

To wit, in June, 2022 NATO conducted "Exercise Baltic Operation 22" [1] in the Baltic Sea to demonstrate its "mine hunting capabilities", this according to the US Navy at the time.

The intention was to experiment with deep sea "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles" deploying them off the coast of Bornholm Island.

Remember, this was the area Danish and Swedish authorities detected undersea explosions and gas leaks.

A few things to note at this time:

When talking about NATO conducting anything, this is essentially the US behind it all. NATO is just camouflage.

If these pipelines can't supply natural gas to the EU-which NORD Stream 1 was the primary supplier-the US becomes a significant source to offset the NS 1 loss.

Even though NORD Stream 2 had been completed in September 2021 certification issues by Germany and the EU kept it from supplying any gas. The certification process was halted on February 22, 2022 when Russia recognized Donetsk and Lugansk as sovereign republics.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Tell A Friend