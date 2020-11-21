 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/21/20

In G-20, Only India is on track to meet goals for keeping Global Heating to 3.6° F.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
From Informed Comment

India One Solar Thermal power Plant
(Image by Brahmakumaris Photo Gallery from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The 2020 Climate Transparency report finds that India is on track to meeting the carbon dioxide emissions levels that, if all countries on earth did the same, would keep global heating to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees centigrade).

The bad news? Of all the top 20 economies in the world (i.e., the G20), India is the only one, says The Weather Channel, that is on track to meet that 3.6° F. goal.

Although 3.6° F./ 2° C. does not sound like much, it would be a very challenging situation. This is the amount that the average surface temperature of the whole earth would go up. It includes the cold seas and Antarctica. So in any one place (say, Phoenix, AZ), the actual increase in average temperatures will be more.

India is above average on the contribution of renewables to power generation, with 27% coming from renewables. The G-20 average is only 21%.

Although most of India's electricity and heating now comes from carbon-intensive coal, the country has big plans to transition to renewables. Despite the coronavirus downturn, India has made strides on renewables in 2020, adding 833 megawatts of rooftop solar in the first nine months of 2020. Some of this installation was supported by significant government subsidies for the sector, especially in Gujarat state. Gujarat has the largest solar farm in all of Asia.

Solar energy has many uses in India beyond just electricity generation. Solar panels are being provided to rural families to run water pumps for drinking water.

In the third quarter, the country put in 438 megawatts worth of solar farms.

These numbers are lower than last year, given the sour economy and pandemic, but 2021 is expected to see a big rebound. All in all, 3.3 gigawatts of new solar is expected to be brought on line in 2020.

By 2022, India is expected to have a 100 gigawatt solar capacity. Its current solar capacity is 37 gigawatts, so the next two years will see nearly a tripling of solar in India.

Bonus Video:

SCMP Archive: "India shows commitment to clean energy with 'Asia's largest' solar power station"

 

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
