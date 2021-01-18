In Defense of Revolutionary Violence

Thankfully, our country may at last be entering a pre-revolutionary period. Forces of both right and left are emerging hell-bent on social change.

Of course, I'm referring to the recent riots in Washington DC and the threat of further violence this inauguration week. I'm also referencing last summer's largely peaceful Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations mis-portrayed in the media as setting entire cities aflame.

Mis-portrayals or not, both rebellions have the United States government on the run and ready to tamp down the disturbances with drastic policy changes.

Moreover, participation in the uprising by DC police, former military, and psyop officers indicates that society's armed forces - local law enforcement and some military rank and file - are beginning to come over to the side of revolution. (Historically speaking, such switching of sides is an absolute prerequisite for any revolution's success.)

The whole configuration has government officials like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence hiding under their desks for fear for the mobs with pitchforks.

Thank God.

After all, we should be clear about this: none of them, not Pence or McConnell, not Schumer or Pelosi is our friend. Quite the opposite. Their loyalties lie elsewhere - with the natural enemies of wage earners like us. They are friends of the one percent who have been exploiting the rest of us for decades. None of them deserves our sympathy or respect. It's gratifying to see them frightened out of their wits.

It's quite ironic, isn't it? Those whom Dr. King called the world's greatest purveyors of violence now have their tables turned. A week after voting to spend more than $2 billion a day on war and armaments, they've suddenly become pacifists obsessing about violence!

