In Defense of DJ Trump

"Oh, I awoke in anger So alone and terrified I put my fingers against the glass And bowed my head and cried." - Bob Dylan, "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine," John Wesley Harding (1968)

1. Let's not forget that Trump lost ONLY BECAUSE Covid-19 put an emphasis on mail-in ballots, and consequently became a point of vigilance by the MSM as never before in our history. Trump is correct to call it fraud, but for the wrong reason. Usually, we DON'T count all the votes. This time around Blacks, LatinX, College Kids, and "Injuns" were our best friends in ridding ourselves of Trump. It was a "fraud" because WE COUNTED ALL THE VOTES THIS TIME. And got Biden as our prize. No fair.

2. Despite the voter fraud Trump ill describes (corrected above), the grabber-in-chief almost won anyway. In five states --Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina -- the margin 1.5%, and in Nevada it was close at 2.2%. Check it out for yourself -- never just believe what you hear or read. All of these states were easily reversible in a non-Corona year, when, normally, few would have been paying close attention to the value of mail-in votes.

Trump was largely upset because he was led to expect such state reversals in 2020 and it didn't happen because of the scrutiny. That's what happened in Georgia. He was upset that votes weren't be tossed as usual. That was the substance of his call -- lose some votes. The MSM is probably correct in calling it the most perfect election we've ever had, because it's the first one where they were watching intently for ballot throwaways. If only they'd done so in 2016, and saved the nation the horror of DJ and the wasted time in dealing with the ticking clock of Climate Change (four years lost! arguably because not all the votes were counted in 2016).

Now the question for the MSM is will they be as vigilant in the future? Yes, they are calling it a model election, but we are already forgetting that primaries were anything but -- filled with just the kinds of vote dumping (see Greg Palast's "California Reamin'" chapter for exactly how it works) and, according to NBC News, continuing machine problems that may have helped Biden get the nod over Bernie. ABC even had Bernie projected as the winner of California's delegate-rich poll. So, the System may have got its sh*t together to oust Trump, but I wouldn't call it a fully functional system just yet.

3. There are already bad omens smoking out of the MSM. Their disingenuous near-hagiographic framing of Biden's ascension, including the bullshit Inauguration speech, written by Vinay Reddy (Indian American, not American Indian -- imagine what a speech that would have been!), wherein he performs the words "my whole soul" and it's is embarrassing. Not to mention, Reddy, inexplicably, seems to make reference to Langston Hughes's A Dream Deferred, which is meet, coming from the parents of Indian immigrants, what with their caste system, with Untouchables at the top and bottom of their system, and everyone else in between, but sounds lame, Mr. Reddy, uttered from the lips of your mouthpiece puppet, Joe Biden. He's a Dream Deferrer from way back. Damn.

I reckon, Corn Pop should have pushed Biden in the pool and gone out to the parking lot and slashed Biden's tires with that straight razor Biden claims he brandished, and then pomaded his windshield. What a bullshit artist we have now for president, right out of the box, with the press back to being lapdogs and stenographers. The new norm, same as the old norm. What's more, nobody, other than the IC in the background, did more to undermine Trump's presidency than the MSM. At present, they are on a self-righteous victory lap mode, redirecting the narrative back to "mainstream" normality, which might be the death of us all. Chris Hayes alone has me on edge.

4. As evil, or, at least, criminally narcissistic, as Trump was (is), we forget that he was not a politician. Unlike a professional politician, like Joe, he didn't realize that the definition of politician could be "professional compromiser." f*ck it, lie, if it gets you your way with votes. They have no real values. They are amoral weathervanes. They are often poll-driven, manipulators of ballots. Woody Allen, in Annie Hall, through Alvie Singer, described politicians as being one rung below child molesters (some say, Woody should know). That's harsh, but just barely, if you consider that a molester's best feature is his grooming technique. Politicians groom and groom us.

We could add that, as disgraceful as it is, that the lapdogs and stenographers who lick UP to these compromisers and liars are even a rung lower. They guarantee, with their overweighted influence on society, to keep these loser Lesser Evils coming at us as if on a Ford assembly line, until the system collapses from all the excess fraud, mechanical failures, and safety issues that not even Ralph Nader can protect us from. We didn't quite get what we wanted from Trump. He shot from the hip, and other places, but wasn't hip to the vibe, man. We wait for a man or woman who is honest and courageous and can be backed without personal destruction thrust upon them by the major parties and contributing corporations and bankers. Someone to take the mickey out of the MIC.

5. We have don't have Trump to kick around anymore. We should know by now what happens when power vacuums are filled with soft figureheads. It only gets worse. If Obama was Tiberius, and Trump was Caligula, then the limp and deaf Biden is Claudius. Up next Nero. So calendar it: 4 years to go before the Empire is burnt to the ground because the fuckwits in Congress insisted on fiddling around. Amerika, we hardly knew ye.

Highly Recommended Reading

Greg Palast's How Trump Stole 2020 is available for free download at Palast's site. Highly recommended for its clarification of how our elections have been stolen for decades, using data from the electoral system itself and personal investigations.

Also, for those more graphically oriented, How To Steal an Election, a Ted Rall comic book (included in Palast's book above) is available free at Palast's site as a separate download.