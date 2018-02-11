Power of Story Send a Tweet        
In Anticipation of What is to Come Tomorrow: The Paradoxical Dilemma of The Philosophy of Uri Avnery: How do we eat our cake and have it to keep?

That a Jew, as well as a Muslim, or any other of institutional religious affiliation, for example, not derivative of the Christianity of the 'new world', has to prioritize his religious faith before his basic humanity; and that he must be prepared to have this affinity subjugated by the predominant culture, is a travesty of the notion of human rights and equality under the law.

It speaks volumes about the so-called liberal West's subliminal belief that it has a singular legitimate basis for existence - in Christianity alone, and that therefore, any and all immigrants, not of this European conception of itself, are unwelcome, notwithstanding the disingenuous political rhetoric to the contrary.

The indigenous Arabs of Palestine are not immigrants, yet they are expected to be the passive recipients of an overwhelming, life-sapping, dogmatic, religious-based culture, which is not their own, without so much as a peep of outrage.

For someone, such as Ariel Sharon, a notorious personage, -- even prior to acquiring this reputation -- to have made this statement: "I am first of all a Jew, and only then an Israeli!" directly to you, Uri Avnery, makes plain the deep-seated nature of the current Israeli attitude to the Palestinians.

This remark of his is forms, carbon copy, the basis of an identical notion in the bigoted liberal West: that our blind-faith belief in Christianity as the superlative exception, gives us, and only us, the wisdom to lead the world.

However, leading through the force of armed power is still on the prehistoric level of brute savagery and has nothing whatsoever to do with a progressive elevation of the human species in totality.

It is the very narrow modus operandi of the gluttony of the controlling oligarchy.

Anyone who shows any form of resistance, any form, is arbitrarily branded 'terrorist', even adolescents, whose very character is still being molded by the surrounding brutalities of their oppressors; which they must face first-hand, without any expression of opprobrium, in order merely to survive another day. These are the conditions the children of Palestine are existing under daily. How is a child supposed to thrive as a child -- to go to school, to learn how to think critically and freely -- to grow up as a well-rounded person, without being infected by the virus of the bug of vengeance?

Was Theodor Herzl, the personification of oxy-Moron (e.g., faith unfaithful kept him falsely true).

Free thinking, animate, global subject, as competent as the next humane being, to dialogue on the matter of our species continued survival on mother Earth.

Below, a paragraph from a previous attempt to post an essay on the subject of propaganda and hypocrisy on the privately owned and regulated mass media!

How about an opinion on "Israel's greatest ethicist", Professor Asa Kasher? If such an individual is the most unbiased Israel has, to opine on the case of Ahed Tamimi then surely it speaks volumes about hypocrisy.

Surely too this would be a greater eye-opener, given the circumstances of Israel's oppression against the Palestinians.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 11, 2018 at 12:22:35 AM

