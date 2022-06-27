In Amerika An AR-15 Has More Rights Than A Woman



2022.06.24 Roe v Wade Overturned - SCOTUS, Washington, DC USA 175 143310

MEGA MAGA MANIACS in Texas and Oklahoma have even passed abortion bans that allow private citizens to sue people who perform abortions or who otherwise help someone to get one. This sounds like something that Marjorie Taylor Green's Gazpacho Police will be enforcing.

I thought Republicans didn't want the government sticking its head up your rights. Well, that's only true about your second amendment rights I guess.

What we have here is a Rouge V Way out of control Supreme Court. These ideologues in declaring that their predecessors made a big mistake and the country must be rescued from their erroneous decision of Roe v Wade. Alito and his cabal of five overturned the law of the land for over four decades. Uncle Clarence Thomas also concurred Friday that now that they have overturned a woman's reproductive rights, why not take away her rights to contraception while we're at it. Let's not forget the gays we can take away all their rights too.

Seriously folks elections have consequences, and unless you want to lose our Democratic Republic you better, no matter what obstacles the fascist, Lunatic Right - Q-A-NONSENSE, Mega Maga Maniacs, put before you, get yourself and all the people you know to the polls and vote for the people who will uphold our Republic and protect our women and children from the Republican vision of creating their version of "The Handmaids Tale."



