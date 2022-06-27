 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/27/22

In Amerika An AR-15 Has More Rights Than A Woman

2022.06.24 Roe v Wade Overturned - SCOTUS, Washington, DC USA 175 143310
2022.06.24 Roe v Wade Overturned - SCOTUS, Washington, DC USA 175 143310
(Image by tedeytan)   Details   DMCA
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise, congress didn't ban the AR-15 child killer and they made it easier to carry concealed semiautomatic firearms but at least the Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs Wade, but wait a minute, Neil, Brett, and Amy all said they would respect precedent. So you mean these three justices lied during their job interview and now we are stuck with them for life. Anybody who trusted these radical right-wingers was a fool to not see that Roe v Wade would be in the cross-hairs of their judicial AR-15, and they would pull the trigger at their first opportunity, throwing women's reproductive rights back into the coat hanger, back ally abortion days. Women will die because of this ruling.

MEGA MAGA MANIACS in Texas and Oklahoma have even passed abortion bans that allow private citizens to sue people who perform abortions or who otherwise help someone to get one. This sounds like something that Marjorie Taylor Green's Gazpacho Police will be enforcing.

I thought Republicans didn't want the government sticking its head up your rights. Well, that's only true about your second amendment rights I guess.

What we have here is a Rouge V Way out of control Supreme Court. These ideologues in declaring that their predecessors made a big mistake and the country must be rescued from their erroneous decision of Roe v Wade. Alito and his cabal of five overturned the law of the land for over four decades. Uncle Clarence Thomas also concurred Friday that now that they have overturned a woman's reproductive rights, why not take away her rights to contraception while we're at it. Let's not forget the gays we can take away all their rights too.

Seriously folks elections have consequences, and unless you want to lose our Democratic Republic you better, no matter what obstacles the fascist, Lunatic Right - Q-A-NONSENSE, Mega Maga Maniacs, put before you, get yourself and all the people you know to the polls and vote for the people who will uphold our Republic and protect our women and children from the Republican vision of creating their version of "The Handmaids Tale."


Concerned citizen. Doesn't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
