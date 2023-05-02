In America it's profit over people



Image of the corporate flag of America

Over the weekend US railway union (RWU) leader Matthew Weaver was interviewed by independent American journalist Bradley Blankenship whereby Weaver challenged President Joe Biden's boast he's the "most pro-union president in American history". [1]

Now the RWU was about to call for a national strike in December. A strike which would have had a direct impact on supply chain operations throughout the country.

So supply chain shippers lobbied Congress saying a national strike would wreck the economy of America. Thus Congress stepped in at the 11th hour enacted a bill which Biden signed and as Weaver put it, "The bill passed in December basically outlawed the looming strike, dealing a major blow to rail workers".

Considering the impact the strike would have had maybe preventing it was necessary.

But why had the situation gotten to the point where this critical union was about to cause major havoc in supply chain operations all over the country?

That's because union workers concerns had long been ignored. They were required to be on call 24/7, had no paid sick leave, and with mandatory overtime they couldn't make doctor's appointments or take care of their children. Weaver also acknowledged "though two man crews are standard for cross country trains, national regulators have refused to ban one-man crews leaving the decision to individual states and companies".

So the RWU had legitimate grievances which weren't being addressed.

In the last part of the interview Weaver said, "Shippers lobbied Congress "to impose the contract they said would wreck the American economy" yet "it's very frustrating to see the power of money versus people in the American economy".

Weavers frustration finally overflowed with him saying, "It seems like it's profit over people in America, in the rail industry. It's all about the profit margins, dividends and the shareholders and not how the public or rail labor are affected".

It's quite understandable Weaver singled out his rail workers when it comes to "profit over people in America".

But really profit over people is standard operating procedure in just about every significant industry in America.

