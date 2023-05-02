 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/2/23

In America it's profit over people

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Corporate American Flag - corporateamericanflag.com CorporateAmericanFl ag.com ~ The Corporate American Flag -- 3x5 ft and 2x3 ft Flags -- Company Logos were the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: mapremnityam)   Details   DMCA

Image of the corporate flag of America

Over the weekend US railway union (RWU) leader Matthew Weaver was interviewed by independent American journalist Bradley Blankenship whereby Weaver challenged President Joe Biden's boast he's the "most pro-union president in American history". [1]

Now the RWU was about to call for a national strike in December. A strike which would have had a direct impact on supply chain operations throughout the country.

So supply chain shippers lobbied Congress saying a national strike would wreck the economy of America. Thus Congress stepped in at the 11th hour enacted a bill which Biden signed and as Weaver put it, "The bill passed in December basically outlawed the looming strike, dealing a major blow to rail workers".

Considering the impact the strike would have had maybe preventing it was necessary.

But why had the situation gotten to the point where this critical union was about to cause major havoc in supply chain operations all over the country?

That's because union workers concerns had long been ignored. They were required to be on call 24/7, had no paid sick leave, and with mandatory overtime they couldn't make doctor's appointments or take care of their children. Weaver also acknowledged "though two man crews are standard for cross country trains, national regulators have refused to ban one-man crews leaving the decision to individual states and companies".

So the RWU had legitimate grievances which weren't being addressed.

In the last part of the interview Weaver said, "Shippers lobbied Congress "to impose the contract they said would wreck the American economy" yet "it's very frustrating to see the power of money versus people in the American economy".

Weavers frustration finally overflowed with him saying, "It seems like it's profit over people in America, in the rail industry. It's all about the profit margins, dividends and the shareholders and not how the public or rail labor are affected".

It's quite understandable Weaver singled out his rail workers when it comes to "profit over people in America".

But really profit over people is standard operating procedure in just about every significant industry in America.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend