Impeachment Is Not Enough

While the winds seem to be strengthening to blow Trump out of office, the question arises: will that cure the cancer that is infecting our nation, transforming it into a sickly form that doesn't resemble a real democracy? What is needed is more like an electric shock treatment that could awaken our consciousness to the fact that we have deviated from the vital path of democracy leading us towards the goals set out in the Preamble of the Constitution.

We already have enough information, which probably is just the tip of the iceberg, to know that the 2016 presidential election was totally fraudulent. Aside from possible meddling in the voting process by Trump's party with the help of Russia, and the preposterous claim of double voting by masses of people, the real fraud is the mass-prevention or elimination of votes by partisan voting officials and tampered voting machines heavily favoring the undemocratic Republican Party.

The evidence should be put forth to invalidate the entire election and to call for a new election. The constitution sets forth the procedure to hold a presidential election every fourth year. It does not say what should be done in the event an election is proven fraudulent. Merely swearing in the successful candidate or investigating those responsible for stealing the election does not legitimize the crime.

We should not expect Congress to go so far as to rescind the 2016 election. Many of its party loyalist members were voted in by the same fraudulent methods. Advocates for such a move might appeal to the Supreme Court to decide, as was done in the 2000 election controversy, but with little expectation for satisfaction there. As true patriots, advocates for a new election can only raise a storm of protest that might eventually result in a radical overhaul of the entire election process.

There is a long list of violations against fairness in the election process, including re-shuffling of representatives' voting districts, excluding qualified voters, manipulating the ballot box, and the gross distortions of propaganda, unscrupulous claims, and money-influence in political campaigning. If voting were mandatory, that alone might be a better system than what we have.

Voting rights of citizens is the Holy Grail of democracy and must be protected as the first line of defense against encroachment of its principles.

 

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Gary Corseri

(Member since Oct 19, 2012)


"Impeachment is not enough"...but the theses here proposed are hardly enough, either. I appreciate Mr. Novikoff's feeling "sickly" about our current state of political and legislative paralysis, but surely the "cancer" has been metastasizing in America's "democracy" for a long time.

We have been getting plenty of "electric shock" treatments, starting (in my own living memory) with the JFK assassination, and continuing with other assassinations, the phony "Tonkin Gulf" incident, etc. Indeed, our history is "sickly, and the "System" has been broken since 1789 when our Constitution was ratified.

Let's take another look at the Preamble, starting with "We the People...." Really? Which people? Women? Blacks? American "Indians"--called "savages" in the Jefferson's sacred Declaration of Independence!--indentured servants, et. al.? Let's get our history straight: We were an Empire from the beginning. We had a continent to conquer (including Mexico), and we've been stretching outward since at least the Spanish-American-Cuban War of 1898. Like many empires before us, we're over-stretched and we're unraveling. Our challenges are immense, and may, in fact, be beyond "our poor powers to add or subtract."

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 4:32:03 PM

Snake Arbusto

(Member since Apr 11, 2013)


Reply to Gary Corseri:

Where was Mr. Novikoff when Bush Jr. took over in a much less legitimate process than the one that put Trump in. Once again the message is that if we get rid of Trump and the Republicans, all will be well again.


We _were_ an empire from the beginning. Before the Spanish-American war there was Hawaii, and before that California, New Mexico, Texas, etc., and before that Alabama. And until Americans realize that and shoulder the burden, instead of scapegoating Russia and accusing her of aggression and expansionism, we won't heal. We're doomed to go the way of all empires.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:00:20 PM

Greg Alkema

(Member since Aug 22, 2012)


If there was a problem, it was on Obama's watch; but, it's too late to impeach him. Why did the Obama and Hillary people let Russia do what they did .. why did they fail to protect us? Obama is to blame; not Trump!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 5:45:23 PM

Snake Arbusto

(Member since Apr 11, 2013)


Reply to Greg Alkema:
What did Russia do? If you have hard evidence of wrongdoing, the DNC and the old-line Repubs, plus the FBICIANSA, Wall St., Silicon Valley, etc. want to hear from you, and they'll make it well worth your while ;-)

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:42:07 PM

Harold Novikoff

(Member since Feb 8, 2014)


Thanks for your elaboration on this article. In the introductory statement to the article, I absent-mindedly late at night typed

"destiny" instead of "demise", which may have changed the impression of the article. An identically-titled article was published here in 2006 after the Bush election fiasco. On the subject of campaign reform, I would refer you to the impassioned speeches of "Granny D" (Doris Haddock) who walked (and skied) across the country at 90-years of age, promoting this issue. Bill Moyers wrote the introduction to her memoir.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:01:10 PM

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


First step is convincing more than a handful of people the election was fraudulent.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 6:08:00 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


From the title I was expecting to read a war plan for clearing the deck of not only Trump, but also Pence, Bannon, and Miller and then what to do to recover a semblance of government that is specified by the US Constitution.

I am disappointed in the article.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 at 7:20:23 PM

