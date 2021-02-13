 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Impeachment Follies, Or, Zoom-to-Zoom Infinity Freeze-Frame

(View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Zoom-to-Zoom Infinity
(Image by Peter Barus)   Details   DMCA

The former president's lawyers have, as they see it, an easy job.

Their job is not to disprove the Impeachment Managers' case. It's not even to sever the thoroughly proven and obviously authentic link between the former president and his scheme to get his very beautiful face up there on Mt. Rushmore, no, on the $100 bill. No: both!

No. Their job is to construct an alternate narrative out of whatever loose ends they can grab. It need not be leakproof or seamless, or even very clean. As long as it kind of hangs together like a narrative. It could have unicorns, for all that matters. It will be cover enough.

See, this is how it works in the Attention Age: the only power is in people's immediate attention. There's no time for thinking things through before everything tilts again, and the floor becomes a wall.

If the Republicans can construct some kind of a narrative they can all memorize, the impeachment will be converted into another story, and the two will cancel each other out.

At that point the Republicans will vote to acquit, and go home, because at that point neither story can hurt them anymore.

It doesn't matter if anybody believes them or not. They aren't going to choose between two narratives. You can do that if you want to. You'll only be choosing a side.

 

Peter Barus

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Peter Barus

Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

  New Content

I must have woken up from one of those dreams where you do turn and face the monster, and you do kill it. And it gets up again (cause everything in a dream is you anyway)... or maybe one of those dreams where you wake up, and then it was a dream and you really wake up. And then it's still a dream...

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 at 5:18:45 AM

Author 0
Taking the picture froze both the smartfone and the laptop, and crashed the zoom session.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 at 5:20:50 AM

Author 0
