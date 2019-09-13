 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/13/19

Impeachment - Pence - Purdue - Drunk Drivers and Father Time

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

By War and By God
By War and By God
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Details   DMCA
Like 9/11, what we thought could never happen in America is happening again, but in 2019, administered by a pretend president and his Acting government, conniving with the foreign power determined to destroy our ability to weather Franklin's admonishment, a Republic, if you can keep it.

Streaming Michael Cohen's reboot channeling John Dean's, there's a cancer on the presidency Impeaching for our children, we bequeath them, Mike Pence .

Few American presidents have worn sobriety as the only proof of character, while daily crashing through clearly marked humanitarian Stop Signs, putting pedal to the metal to T-Bone both America's history and potential.

Confident we won't defeat ourselves by surrendering to the foolishness of self-inflicted vengeful violence, nor to denial of the fearfully fatigued, because Peaceful Assembly and voter registration are not weak sisters, but rather, like United We Stand, the bridge that has restored America after Revolution, Civil War, two World Wars, sixties assassinations and September 2001.

Seeing through Corporatism's haze, the wise set aside all Trump induced chaos rattling around in the echo chamber of a Fourth Estate that has lost its way perceiving Media smirks, laugh America to death.

Gun owners know Wayne Lapierre's malleable maniacal marionette-in-chief of misinformation is, like Cheney, Pence and Putin's Moscow Mitch, another bad man with a gun an adversary to truth, apathetic to the human condition - profiteering off the sacred office he has careened off course.

So, answering 2020's call, the rational rise to eject Trump Senate enablers not with Tiki-torches, but with reasserted government of, by and for the people. Having learned from Odessa grandmother Shauna Saxton, who faced the hateful rage of a mass murderer, but unlike her president and our Congress, took immediate action, saving her family from NRA sponsored mass hysteria we unite!

To unscrupulous marketing of E-Cigarette and Opioid producers, speeders whizzing by school buses with flashing red lights, drunk drivers and people who supply civilians with military styled AR weapons We say enough!

Witnessing the difference between investigative reporting and the laziness of talking heads repeating, a liar is a liar, like time, we move on.

Recognizing the characteristic opposites of the spineless intimidating NOAA cowardice, we emulate the heroism and integrity of NWS.

Voters get it: while a president may not be dumb enough to share classified information with foreign enemies, a pretend president could be treasonous enough to do so.

Flint knows: if Bush/Cheney hadn't launched one percent of our population into perpetual war, taxpayer money might be replacing brain destroying lead laden water pipes, causing Legionnaire's Disease and increasing Pneumonia deaths.

Patriots reject: abusing Commander-in-Chief title to divide and conquer Pentagon leadership and Congressional oversight, to profit from Air Force sleepovers at failing resorts even if, miraculously, Religious hypocrite Pence isn't culpable.

Visionaries refuse: to join a pretend president's race with Climate Change, at the expense of, Homeland Security.

Now, We the People embrace national choices and individual responsibilities: for a presidential riddle wrapped in an Acting government mystery, inside the enigma of his resort tweaked Military Industrial Complex refusing to permit the undoing of his oath of office, by foreign policy for financial gain.

Rejecting public and private leaders, who profit from the oppression of a child's future whether female, people of color, LGBTQ or refugees, we ascend.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 241 articles, 424 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Allowing extreme individual focus, we fail to see family and national unity's time limits, because many things we believed true, never were.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 13, 2019 at 12:29:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 