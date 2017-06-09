Refresh  

Impeach Him Now

Reprinted from robertreich.org

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) is already drafting articles of impeachment related to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, believing there's enough evidence of Trump's obstruction of justice to begin an impeachment inquiry (not to mention Trump's blatant violation of the Constitutions emoluments clause by profiting off his presidency, and much else).

But Democratic leaders are pushing back, warning there aren't enough facts to justify an impeachment inquiry at this point, and, in any event, such an inquiry would politicize ongoing congressional investigations.

Baloney.

Historically, the three previous impeachment inquiries in the House (involving presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton) rested on less evidence of obstruction of justice than is already publicly known about Trump.

Comey's testimony to Congress is itself more than enough -- confirming that Trump demanded Comey's loyalty, asked Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn, repeatedly told Comey the FBI investigation was a "cloud" on his presidency, and asked Comey to declare publicly that Trump wasn't an object of the investigation

In addition, we have Trump's interview with Lester Holt on NBC and Trump's subsequent meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office. In both instances, Trump connected his firing of Comey with the Russian investigation.

Also bear in mind the obstructions of justice that caused the House to impeach previous presidents concerned issues far less serious than Trump's possible collusion with a foreign power to win election.

Democratic leaders say they don't want to talk about impeachment now because they're worried about politicizing the current congressional investigations, which aren't impeachment inquiries. Hello? Republicans have already politicized them.

The real reason Democratic leaders don't want to seek an impeachment now is they know there's zero chance that Republicans, who now control both houses of Congress, would support such a move. So why engage in a purely symbolic gesture?

Democratic leaders figure that between now and the midterm elections there will be even more revelations from non-partisan sources -- future testimony by Trump operatives like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, early reports from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, and leaks to the press -- that will build the case, and fuel more public outrage.

That outrage will give Democrats a strong chance of taking back the House and maybe even the Senate. Then they'll really impeach Trump.

I can't argue with the political logic of Democratic leaders. And if their strategy will lead to Trump's ouster sooner than any other way, I'm all for it.

But here's the problem. It's not clear America can wait for the midterm elections, followed by what's likely to be a long and drawn-out impeachment investigation, followed by a trial in the Senate. (Note that none of the presidents listed above was ever convicted by the Senate and thrown out of office.)

With each passing day, Donald Trump becomes a greater danger to America and the world. We don't have time.

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ron Madden

I do like the way this great man thinks.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 9, 2017 at 3:53:04 PM

David William Pear

Senior Editor
Can't we just look forward instead of backward;)?

Submitted on Friday, Jun 9, 2017 at 5:04:13 PM

