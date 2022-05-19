 
 
Life Arts

Imagining Ukrainians

By
Anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine (War Ukraine)
"At dinner we imagined the couple at the next table to be Ukrainian. They spoke with Slavic accents. They were melancholic, ordering mushrooms and beets. They refused to drink German beer. Ordered Czech Pilsner. Called the waiter back after reconsidering sausages with potatoes. They were dressed in that European way of dressing, chic, tasteful, pleasantly rumpled, travelers. The woman's voice was deeper than the man's. He spoke mostly in their native language. She only in pretty good English, except when discussing the food or correcting something he said. They did not smile through their entire dinner. They finally smiled when the waiter brought dessert. They continued to smile while drinking heavily sugared coffee with their pastry.

The woman answered her phone, took her partner's hand, smiling, squeezing it, rapidly shaking her head up and down. He looked into her eyes as if they were the dice of an Oracle or a Las Vegas slot machine with bells ringing and change singing. We hoped it was good news. We couldn't imagine what it was but there must be some, if only enough to keep them smiling as they finished their pastry..." From "Imagining Ukrainians" By Franklin Cincinnatus

 

Kevin is an Artist, Writer, Carpenter and Gallerist in Texas.

