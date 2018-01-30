Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Imagine this world

Can you imagine a world without elephants?
Imagine a world without people-
who-can't-live-in-a-world-without-elephants.
Now imagine a world without people-who-can't-
imagine-a-world-without-people-who-
can't-imagine-a-world-
without-elephants.
Imagine a world of elephants without people-
who-can-live-in-a-world-without-elephants.
Imagine a world of people-
who-can't-imagine-a-world-of-people-who-can't-imagine-
elephants-without-a world.
Now imagine a world
without elephants-without-a-world.
Now imagine that world-without-elephants-without-a-world
within a world with people-who-
can-imagine-a-world-with-elephants-
without-people-who-can't-imagine-a-world-without-elephants.
Now imagine that that world-without-elephants-without-a-world
is within a world of people-who-not-only-can-
imagine-a-world-with-elephants,
but can't-imagine-a-world-of-people-who-can't-imagine
elephants-without-a-world-
of-people-who-can't-imagine-a-world-without-elephants
is this world.
Imagine this world.

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

