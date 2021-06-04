 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/4/21

Illegal UN Sham Partition Torching Palestine Into Civil War a USA-UK Colonial Crime Against Humanity

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 1723
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jay Janson
Become a Fan
  (60 fans)

Demonstrace za mr v Gaze a Palestin / Demonstration for peace in Gaza and Palestine by Peter Tkac Attribution-ShareAlike License
Demonstrace za mr v Gaze a Palestin / Demonstration for peace in Gaza and Palestine by Peter Tkac Attribution-ShareAlike License
(Image by Peter Tkac)   Details   DMCA


The murderous founding of the state of Israel at the cost of Arab and Jewish lives was brought about by the torching of Palestine into permanent civil war precipitated by an illegal and sham incendiary partition resolution forced through a incomplete incipient UN by American pressure and threats.[1] The resolution embodying a preposterous UN plan of dividing Palestine into seven isolated pieces (as shown on the map provided)

Click Here

was adopted in full expectation of civil war. The British Empire colonization of Palestine for the Empire's own benefit is Palestine's ugly pre-history.

The UN genocide provoking partition plan, which never by any stretch of imagination could have ever been expected or intended to be implemented, was nefariously forced through the UN General Assembly. During the debate of two UN plans for Palestine, one for independence the second for partition, the Egyptian delegate noted an aim "to establish military bases for the benefit of Powers that wanted to gain a strong hold in the Middle East."

The reader might be astounded to read the short and to the point uncomplicated entirely and obviously just appeal for the International Court's intervention to prevent a genocidal civil war. The reader will recognize no logic, no legality, no responsibility, no humanity and no justice in the General Assembly rejection of the Draft Resolution Referring Certain Legal Questions to the International Court of Justice just prior to the voting on the resolutions concerning single state or partition. Below are reprinted the resolution and the first and last question to be put to the International Court.

The General Assembly of the United Nations resolves to request the International Court of Justice to give an advisory opinion under Article 96 of the Charter and Chapter IV of the Statute of the Court on the following questions:

(i) Whether the indigenous population of Palestine has not an inherent right to Palestine and to determine its future constitution and government.

(viii) Whether the United Nations, or any of its Member States, is competent to enforce or recommend the enforcement of any proposal concerning the Constitution and future Government of Palestine, in particular, any plan of partition which is contrary to the wishes, or adopted without the consent of, the inhabitants of Palestine.

Reprinted in Yearbook of the United Nations 1947-1948. UN Doc. 1949.I.13 (31 December, 1948).

The eighth question of the proposal to be referred to the Court was rejected by a vote of twenty in favour, twenty-one against, with thirteen abstentions. By one vote was rejected "Whether the United Nations, or any of its Member States, is competent to enforce or recommend the enforcement of any proposal concerning the Constitution and future Government of Palestine, in particular, any plan of partition which is contrary to the wishes, or adopted without the consent of, the inhabitants of Palestine."

What could have been a Jewish and Arab vibrant and dynamic mixed society in Palestine was described by Albert Einstein a year earlier.

More than a year before this civil war producing UN vote, Albert Einstein made headlines in the New York Times of February 15, 1946, EINSTEIN URGES UNITED NATIONS RUN PALESTINE.

"A government in Palestine under the UN's direct control and a constitution assuring Jews' and Arab' security against being outvoted by each other would solve the Jewish-Arab difficulties."

If the alternate UN plan for an independent and democratic Palestine would have not been suffocated by American led colonial power politicking, Jews would have had the access to the entire Mandate of Palestine. In this kind of imagined format, how easy it might have been for virtuoso violinist Yehudi Menuhin's "only possible solution" to have developed, namely, the kind of federated republic that is French-German Switzerland (its Italian part could have been imagined as comparable to autonomous areas for the Druze and Bedouin population).[2]

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jay Janson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Tony Bennett Said About 9/11 Martin Luther King Jr. Would Have Also

Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski - Investor Wars Korea thru Syria

So How Many Poor Vietnamese Did McCain's Bombs Kill in 23 Runs?

Ask Hillary Who Buys ISIS et al Terrorists Helping US Oust Assad NewToyota Trucks/ Heavy Weapons

Girlfriends? Petraeus Oversaw the Slaughter of Thousands and He Will Face Trial:

Carter Had CIA Armed Fundamentalist Terrorists War Against Afghan Women's Liberation & Education

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jay Janson

Become a Fan
Author 1723
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since May 26, 2006), 60 fans, 427 articles, 519 comments, 25 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Until the United Nations plan for the partition of Palestine is recognized as having been intended to torch British Palestine while British forces were withdrawing as a prearranged part of an archetypal Colonial Powers crime against humanity, the same genocide and misery it generated will continue and spread.


Submitted on Friday, Jun 4, 2021 at 10:26:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 