If war prevails / Before war prevails

If war prevails
If the world doth end,
If everything falls down
Like London Bridge
And there is no one left
To built it up again
With Iron bars
Or silver and gold . . .
If 2 + 2 stops equalling 4 . . .
If we all get microwaved . . .
(My fair lady)
If a thousand cities are destroyed
(Tomorrow or Friday),
I cannot tell you what I see.
I can only tell you
I won't miss anything
Because I won't be here . . .
(Such as how this street smelled
After a rain.)
No way to resurrect that smell . . .
(. . . My fair lady)
But before war prevails
I can tell you that
Anonymity is better than nothing.
Even memory loss
Is better than losing
Any possibility of resurrection!
So, before war prevails
Let us ponder together:
Who, if not us,
Will mark the unremarkable days
Of unsympathetic infinity?
If war prevails
And all the flowers
Have returned to ash,
What will become of
The memory of hummingbird?
And (let us also ponder):
Who will notice when
The full moon
Tries to knit the wasteland back together
With pins and needles?
My fair lady . . .