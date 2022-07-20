If war prevails / Before war prevails



If war prevails

If the world doth end,

If everything falls down

Like London Bridge

And there is no one left

To built it up again

With Iron bars

Or silver and gold . . .





If 2 + 2 stops equalling 4 . . .





If we all get microwaved . . .





(My fair lady)





If a thousand cities are destroyed

(Tomorrow or Friday),

I cannot tell you what I see.

I can only tell you

I won't miss anything

Because I won't be here . . .

(Such as how this street smelled

After a rain.)





No way to resurrect that smell . . .





(. . . My fair lady)





But before war prevails

I can tell you that

Anonymity is better than nothing.





Even memory loss

Is better than losing

Any possibility of resurrection!





So, before war prevails

Let us ponder together:





Who, if not us,

Will mark the unremarkable days

Of unsympathetic infinity?





If war prevails

And all the flowers

Have returned to ash,

What will become of

The memory of hummingbird?





And (let us also ponder):

Who will notice when

The full moon

Tries to knit the wasteland back together

With pins and needles?





My fair lady . . .

