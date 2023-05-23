 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

If the Constitution Doesn't Matter, Why Keep Pretending Otherwise?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Constitution We the People.
Constitution We the People.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Constitution_Pg1of4_AC.jpg: Constitutional Convention derivative work: Bluszczokrzew (talk))   Details   Source   DMCA

"I'm looking at the 14th Amendment as to whether or not we have the authority," US president Joe Biden told reporters on May 21. "I think we have the authority."

The "authority" he speaks of is the power to borrow money on the credit of the United States, which the US Constitution reserves exclusively to Congress. "Invoking" the 14th Amendment wouldn't change that. There are precisely two ways in which he could exercise such power.

The first would be a constitutional amendment creating such a power for him. That would require approval of 2/3 of both houses of Congress and ratification by 3/4 of the states. Unlikely, especially on a short timeline.

The second would be ignoring the Constitution, doing whatever he feels like doing, and daring Congress to challenge him on the matter.

Which, especially since World War 2, is pretty much business as usual.

Truman went to war with North Korea. Johnson went to war with North Vietnam. Bush went to war with Iraq and Afghanistan. Not to mention a great many smaller conflicts, without a single congressional declaration of war, and without a single impeachment proceeding for going to war without that required congressional declaration.

A number of presidents have negotiated and implemented international agreements without the required Senate ratification, via the simple subterfuge of not calling them what they were: Treaties. Recent examples include Barack Obama's "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" (aka the "Iran nuclear deal") and Donald Trump's "Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan."

The prerogatives of the imperial presidency go beyond foreign policy, of course. Take, for example, Trump's 2019 theft of funds appropriated for "defense" by Congress to build his "border wall" (after Congress had expressly denied him funding for that project multiple times). Congress's response? A resolution "rebuking" him.

The Constitution is meaningless if it's toothless -- if there's neither any reversal of, nor any penalty for, actions which violate it. That's as true at the level of the presidency as at the level of a local beat cop conducting a search without the constitutionally required warrant.

As 19th century anarchist Lysander Spooner wrote, "whether the Constitution really be one thing, or another, this much is certain -- that it has either authorized such a government as we have had, or has been powerless to prevent it. In either case it is unfit to exist."

Perhaps we should stop pretending, against all available evidence, that it DOES exist.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend