OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/15/21

If USA Were Reminded of 1967 Headlines! KING CALLS U.S."GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN THE WORLD"

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by docbadger1 Attribution
(Image by docbadger1)   Details   DMCA

The United States calls China it's greatest adversary and has openly begun a cold war of anti-Chinese government propaganda. China, targeted by the huge and comprehensive CIA controlled Western media satellite-reach entertainment/news conglomerates,[1] is at a disadvantage.


However, America's CIA controlled international reach monopoly media has an Achilles heel, a weakness in spite of its overall strength. Martin Luther King Jr. the famous civil rights leader, is an American hero, the only American whose birthday has been made a national holiday. CIA managed corporate media has had to cover up, with a carefully complete blackout, the last year of Martin Luther King's life, during which King condemned the American government as the most violent in the world, and held America responsible for atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945.


If, during the three day Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday, a world attention getting source, for example, a Chinese government spokesperson, would point out that the government of the United States of America was condemned as the most violent in the world by America's own idol, this writer believes it would be a sensation, and at the same time a most difficult moment for the U.S. government and America's wars supporting mainstream media.


In China, confrontation, both in the martial arts, as in Kung-fu, and in social behavior and personal demeanor, is a face and balance losing stance. However, being that Chinese cities are targeted with US nuclear warheads, and since either by accident, mistake or intention, a millionfold catastrophe could occur, it would seem some outspoken attention, some awareness, some warning for all humanity, is in order. NATO has threateningly declared China a global security challenge.[2]


Four years after King's highly media promoted 'I have a dream' speech, and one year to the day before Rev. King was shot dead, bold headlines in newspapers all around the world read, KING CALLS U.S. "GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN THE WORLD." The same morning in the United States, Wall St. owned, CIA controlled, TV and newspapers, which were all defending and praising the war in Vietnam, vilified King as a traitor to his country and an embarrassment to the African-American community. The New York Times and Washington Post were especially insulting of King.


On April 4th in 1967, at Riverside Church in New York City, Martin Luther King, Jr. had given his blistering Earth shaking sermon 'Beyond Vietnam -- A Time to Break Silence.' [3]


It was reported that King had stated in a raised voice,


"for the sake of the hundreds of thousands trembling under our violence, I cannot be silent."

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents
 

converse about MLK's last year of his life before shot to death in a government conspiracy

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 at 10:12:32 AM

Author 0
