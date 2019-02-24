 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

If Truth is Politicized, IS All Else Lost? Is PCR off his rocker? You decide...

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)
- Advertisement -

I am responding directly to PCR's article today, "If Truth is Politicized, All Else is Lost."

I am doing this because just the other day I posted an article, "Will the Truth Actually Set Us Free?," which appeared to have comments from people who didn't actually watch the video, or even jump through the main parts. Which point a large finger directly at one group (or four related ones in this case) actively snuffing truth, besides Washington, D.C.

If you don't speak the truth, what do you speak? Yes, you may wind up like a butterfly in a hurricane, but you're about to do that anyway, save for Divine Intervention.

Rather than recopy the article and video here, I simply post the link. If this topic is of two bits of interest to you, I call it "absolutely must watching." click here and note the censorship that starts even before you can watch the video.

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on February 24, 2019 at 18:42)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stan Crawford

Become a Fan
Author 511938

(Member since Aug 15, 2018), 1 fan, 72 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Last week Opednews featured a PRC article where he denounced the US coup in Venezuela. Just as in many of his articles he pens that contradict his past actions, one needs to remind him that he was a part of the unpatriotic, immoral, unethical Ronald Reagan administration that sold weapons to Iran and took its monies to buy more weapons, then trade them for cocaine; as the Iran-Contra weapons for cocaine scandal proved.


Rob keeps telling me that PCR is a "changed man" and yet I don't see any proof of this to date.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 7:43:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 43 fans, 70 articles, 3148 comments, 2 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"Yes, you may wind up like a butterfly in a hurricane, but you're about to do that anyway, save for Divine Intervention."

Yes, that was the point of my comment.

But I'm confused. You expect us to read your article and watch any posted videos before commenting? Do you realize how time-consuming that is?

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 9:28:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 