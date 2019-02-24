If Truth is Politicized, IS All Else Lost? Is PCR off his rocker? You decide...

- Advertisement -

I am responding directly to PCR's article today, "If Truth is Politicized, All Else is Lost."

I am doing this because just the other day I posted an article, "Will the Truth Actually Set Us Free?," which appeared to have comments from people who didn't actually watch the video, or even jump through the main parts. Which point a large finger directly at one group (or four related ones in this case) actively snuffing truth, besides Washington, D.C.

If you don't speak the truth, what do you speak? Yes, you may wind up like a butterfly in a hurricane, but you're about to do that anyway, save for Divine Intervention.

Rather than recopy the article and video here, I simply post the link. If this topic is of two bits of interest to you, I call it "absolutely must watching." click here and note the censorship that starts even before you can watch the video.

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on February 24, 2019 at 18:42)