On Rev. Martin Luther King's Birthday Holiday, a Palestinian spokesperson might well want to draw world public attention to King's 1967 New York sermon 'Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence' [1] when Martin Luther King, today the only American celebrity with the distinction of a national weekend holiday to honour his birthday, made bold print headlines in newspapers across the world of King loudly denouncing his very own U.S. government..





KING CALLS U.S."GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN WORLD"





Why Palestinians?

Firstly, because the U.S. provides the warplanes, weapons and munitions that has made possible the genocide of already 23,000 captive Palestinians under military occupation in Gaza, most of whom are women and children





According The Times of Israel, December 25, 2023, two hundred and forty-four US transport planes and 20 ships have delivered more than 10,000 tons of armaments and military equipment to Israel since October 7.





Secondly, the same CIA-overseen Western media[2] that has for 57 years completely blacked out all memory of King's 1967 'Beyond Vietnam' New York Sermon, while constantly featuring King's earlier 'I Have a Dream speech' instead,

is the same CIA-overseen Western media that continually seeks to justify the massive genocidal annihilation and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza with ever new claims of astonishing atrocities carried out by Palestinian 'bloodthirsty savages' on October 7.





Palestinians exposing U.S. Media Black Out of American Hero King's Attack on his Own Government's Atrocity Wars, Could Cause U.S. and Western Media to Lose Credibility Regarding Israel's 'War' on its Very Own Captive Palestinians





(How strange it is that the African-American community has either openly or indifferently been supportive of white racist regime change, imperialist bombings, invasions and bloody occupations in small nations of people whose skin colour is of various hues, because King condemned those wars as





