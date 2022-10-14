 
 
Life Arts

If Our Thought-Dreams Could Be Seen

In Series: My Poetry
If Our Thought-Dreams Could Be Seen
If Our Thought-Dreams Could Be Seen
(Image by John Hawkins)

Frank Church was a prophet! Attend my words.

The tyranny he feared is here.

It's way worse than Ed Snowden warned us about in 2013.

It's way worse than Permanent Records on us all.

It's way worse than fusion databases that collect from everything we do.

If you were to tell me aliens are here,

I'd have to consider it plausibly true.

Über-fascists from outer space looking to master the inner.

Think Joseph Kony.

Think schwarmy phony.

Who was the moron who put Wagner on that space disc we sent out?

Julian Assange was the most dangerous ethical hacker in the world.

Think Mr. Robot.

It's the right idea to take down the grids of The Man, but, alas, illegal.

Think Spring Break.

One day we may all be green men with photosynthetic skin. Yeah, men.

These secret men love each other so very much,

it's like Gore Vidal's Caligula meets Skulls and Bones,

mud wrestling in sh*t for pleasure, as depicted in The Good Shepherd,

the one where Matt Damon loses the girl's number.

Dylan said, if my thought-dreams could be seen.

I only hope I don't get sued now for copyright infringement.

Remember how Abbie lifted up the Pentagon over his head?

Remember how he gave himself up to The Man --

seven clones of himself in a van, cops all keystone chasing everywhere,

Abbie-for-realz across the street calling out Nah-Nah!

Then he died.

And we've lost our levity. REM says we've lost our religion.

I was reading Dear Abby the other day.

No I wasn't. Did you begin to believe me?

They'd probably put my head in a guillotine.

I thought I'd take a chance with the copy-cops

to get the message out.

They've got Gitmo-by-Gizmo, Abu Ghraib du jour.

They lock it into your head like that rat cage on the face in 1984.

Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.

Pssst. Dissidents are being portfolio-ed, assignments are out.

You can hear them tip-toe, if you lean your head out far enough.

He not busy being subversive, is busy dying. Her, too.

If you see a happy face, punch it. Consider it an emojianal rescue.

Unlucky Marley, caught without a ticket, discovered beneath a truck.

Now all the elevators of The Man play One Love muzak in slow mo.

Soon the world will be one big opium parlor.

Mushroom clouds of high potency ganja everywhere.

Wouldn't you?

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
