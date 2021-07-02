If I were to stay here (poem)

If I were to stay on this island

I would write poetry Lots of it

Poem would follow poem

I would have no choice

Because my mind would clear up

I would wake up

Earlier and earlier because

The same sea that lulled me to sleep

Would wake me up

I would become that person

In the painting on the rocks

I would learn the tides

Give myself to the ebb and flow

I would forget about my old life

As I have done countless times before

But this time I would let my roots down

Where they have always wanted to go

Into the ancient earth

And then I would stay

Because it would be too risky to leave

It would be all wrong

The mainland I mean

It would be a fractal mismatch

It would make me sick or crazy

Here is where my edge

Conforms to ledge and sea