If I were to stay here (poem)

If I were to stay on this island
I would write poetry Lots of it
Poem would follow poem
I would have no choice
Because my mind would clear up
I would wake up
Earlier and earlier because
The same sea that lulled me to sleep
Would wake me up
I would become that person
In the painting on the rocks
I would learn the tides
Give myself to the ebb and flow
I would forget about my old life
As I have done countless times before
But this time I would let my roots down
Where they have always wanted to go
Into the ancient earth
And then I would stay
Because it would be too risky to leave
It would be all wrong
The mainland I mean
It would be a fractal mismatch
It would make me sick or crazy
Here is where my edge
Conforms to ledge and sea