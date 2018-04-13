

I expect to be fed tons of propaganda from the major networks, but I never believed that anyone with any sense of dignity or scruples could lie so blatantly to the American people. I can't believe that of all the major networks the only person who reported the truth was Tucker Carlson on Fox News. I hope Donald Trump was watching. The rest of the so-called "news" people went along with the government's official story that Syria used chlorine gas on its own citizens. This is not the first time that America has lied about Bashir al-Assad using chemical weapons and poison gas on his own citizens. This is the third time, the two times before this it was proven on investigation that the rebels that we support with our tax dollars were the ones who used poison gas on Syrian civilians.

Currently, American warships including aircraft carriers and Aegis missile ships are enroute to the Syrian coast. There also reports of French and English warships heading towards the coast of Syria This has caused Russia and China to send their warships to the Syrian coast.

The president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has asked everyone involved to wait until this incident is investigated. The American government has claimed that the Syrian government has closed off the area and will not let any investigation team in. Frankly, I don't believe it.

The truth is, I have a tough time believing anything that comes from the American government. Time and time again the American government has lied about almost every situation in the Middle East. They lied us into a war with Iraq, they destroyed Libya and now they want to destroy Syria and get rid of Bashar al-Assad because the Saudis want to put in a pipeline for natural gas. This pipeline would send natural gas to Europe through Syria and Turkey. The Syrian government does not want this pipeline to run through their country because it would undercut the price of natural gas that the Russian Federation ships to Europe. This is what it's all about, and it's not only a natural gas pipeline, a huge deposit of oil, one of the largest oilfields ever found, has been discovered in the Israeli occupied section of the Golan Heights.

This crisis is not about the Syrian government gassing its own people. The United States does not care about the deaths of 60 Syrian citizens. While the United States government decries this so-called gas attack, they are arming the Saudis in Yemen that are bombing women and children daily in a war that the United Nations reports is causing one of the largest famines in recent history. The American government doesn't seem to care about the deaths that are caused by supplying weapons and logistical support to the Saudi Air Force. The American government didn't seem to care about the deaths they caused and Libya when they performed their regime change. I don't want to burst anyone's bubble, but the United States doesn't care about killing people if it's in America's interests. The United States kills more people than any other nation on earth.

This isn't just about the pipeline and the oil in the Golan Heights, this is way for Donald Trump to get the focus off the Mueller investigation. This situation is intolerable and against everything our nation supposedly stands for, things like self-determination for other nations and having a government that does the will of his own people.

When I watch the major networks beat the war drums at the behest of the Trump administration and the deep state, I can't believe the depths that this nation had sunk to. I believe that Congress must intervene and do their duty under the Constitution. Syria is not a direct threat to the security of the United States Under article 1 section 7, the power to declare war is given to Congress and not the executive branch. The President is not authorized to use military force on a sovereign nation unless there is a clear and present danger. If Donald Trump attacks Syria, he is in violation of the Constitution and he should be arrested and put on trial. The government of Syria is not a clear and present danger to the United States

This won't happen because most of the people in Congress are beholden to defense contractors and the corporate state. I believe that Congress no longer represents the will of the American people and it is incumbent upon the people of the United States to intervene and change the way the nation's business is done in Washington DC.

If it takes mass protests and civil disobedience, so be it. If it takes a revolution to change the direction of the United States, then so be it. The alternative is a nation engaged in continuous warfare and death while we spend half the nation's budget on the US war machine. This endless war must stop, and the people of the United States are the only ones who can stop it.

I am tired of hearing about Russia doing this and Russia doing that. I don't believe that the Russian Federation is responsible for the death and destruction that is happening in Syria, I believe it is United States and Saudi Arabia funding rebel groups like Al Qaeda and Al Nusra and other Islamic fundamentalist groups that are fighting the Syrian government and being funded with American tax dollars. It is the United States and Saudi Arabia along with other Gulf states that fund those groups trying to topple the Syrian government. This is common knowledge and the United States government is lying when they say they send troops to fight Isis. It is Russia that is fighting Isis. The United States is on the wrong side of history.

Enough is enough and as I write these words I feel that it may be too late. The American government must take a timeout and reconsider exactly what is at stake in this coming conflict. In the chaos that is war, all it takes to one miscalculation, one excited soldier pulling the trigger or toggling a missile and the result could be catastrophic. Is it worth chancing the destruction of mankind in a nuclear holocaust?

As events unfold, this is not conjecture, this is a strong possibility. If there was ever a time to rise and change the direction of the United States, this is certainly the time. God bless the people of the United States.

