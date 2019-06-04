 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

If Democrats Pull Their Punches, Donald Trump Will Knock Them Out

Author
Author 29155
From The Nation

Tepid Democratic candidates calling for middle ground are doomed to fail.

California Democratic Convention: Sanders Takes Shots At Biden...
(Image by You Tube)   Details   DMCA

Who said: "Socialism is a scare word (the corporate special-interest lobbies) have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called social security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for anything that helps all the people..."?

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders?

Who said: "We are rightly proud of the high standards of medical care we know how to provide in the US. The fact is, however, that most of our people cannot afford to pay for the care they need. I have often and strongly urged that this condition demands a national health program. The heart of the program must be a national system of payment for medical care based on well-tried insurance principles. This great nation cannot afford to allow its citizens to suffer needlessly from the lack of proper medical care."?

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren?

Who said: "The people don't want a phony Democrat. If it's a choice between a genuine Republican, and a Republican in Democratic clothing, the people will choose the genuine article, every time; that is, they will take a Republican before they will a phony Democrat, and I don't want any phony Democratic candidates in this campaign..."?

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg?

No, no, and no.

These are all quotes from then-president Harry Truman, who today is generally imagined as the embodiment of a traditional mainstream Democrat.

When he spoke to the 1952 national convention of Americans for Democratic Action, he had some advice to those who shared his partisanship: "The first rule in my book is that we have to stick by the liberal principles of the Democratic Party. We are not going to get anywhere by trimming or appeasing. And we don't need to try it."

So don't let anyone tell you that the back-of-the-polls Democrats who are trying to distinguish themselves by calling for a more tepid approach to the 2020 presidential race are calling the party back to its roots. They are proposing a strategy that Truman correctly identified as a recipe for defeat.

At last weekend's California Democratic Party state convention, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper tried to suggest that it was "pragmatic" to echo President Trump's use of "socialism" as a scare word, claiming that "If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big, progressive goals, socialism is not the answer." Hickenlooper kept prattling on about "pragmatism," with arguments for abandoning the "Medicare for All" agenda and tempering the promise of a Green New Deal.

Those lines earned the Coloradan a chorus of boos from the crowd of 4,500 grassroots Democrats who gathered in San Francisco. It also set up one of the best applause lines of the weekend, when Washington Governor Jay Inslee followed Hickenlooper's rant by announcing that "I am a governor who doesn't think we should be ashamed of our progressive values."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
