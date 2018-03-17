This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
From Ray McGovern Website
A Discussion With Ray McGovern
(Image by YouTube, Channel: John Coghlan) Permission Details DMCA
-- Poisoning of Sergei Skripal;
-- New low for the UK & U.S. media;
-- House Intel. Committee -- the major premise for "Russia-gate" (that Putin favored Trump) is assumption lacking evidence;
-- FBI is still "investigating," with all deliberate speed, Seth Rich murder;
-- Text exchanges between FBI's Dumb-Strzok and mistress Lisa Page;
-- Gina Haspel, torturer-in-chief of the first CIA "black site," who ordered videos of the torture sessions destroyed, now picked to be CIA director;
-- Sen. Richard Burr, head of Intel. Committee, who ordered all copies of the explosive Senate investigation of CIA torture released in Dec. 2014 returned to him.
Ray welcomed the chance to address more immediate issues, against the backdrop of his more historically oriented recent discussions with Scott Horton.