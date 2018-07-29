 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

ISIS "Victories" Are Western "Victories"

By Mark Taliano

July 29, 2018

Every victory for Western-supported ISIS is a victory for the West in its publicly-declared regime change war against Syria and Syrians.

So, when Israel shot down a Syrian warplane on 24 July, as the plane was attacking ISIS near the occupied Golan Heights, it was a victory not only for ISIS, but for the West and its allies who seek regime change. ISIS is good for Regime Change.

Separately, but related, ISIS and the West also scored a "victory" in the province of Sweida, Syria, on 25 July, 2018. What did the "victory" look like?" ISIS terrorists emerged from areas near the illegal U.S military base at Al-Tanf. They murdered about 240 Syrians, and wounded about 170.

Syrian Ibrahim Muhammad reported the attack in these words:

In this bloody day we had to suffer the lost of 240 martyrs with over 170 wounded .. moons have ascended from the land of #Swaida to the sky, another pure souls from our beautiful country, another innocent lives were taken brutally on the hands of the most odious monsters in the world, #ISIS terrorists were hidden in the western desert of #Tanf area (under the noses of the #US military base), have launched a massive attack with more than 600 terrorists at 3:50 am.

The attack was carried out on several villages in the eastern countryside of Swaida province in conjunction with 4 suicidal bombers who exploded themselves in a building under construction, a vegetable market and two public squares, while the Popular Armed Committees manged to stop the 5th bomber and capture him to be hanged later that afternoon in front of the #National_Hospital (where he was going to bomb himself) with two ISIS attackers were also captured alive.

The attackers divided themselves into several groups of 30 to 50 operatives armed with machine guns and explosive belts, as well as other groups equipped with snipers and mortars, deployed on the outskirts of some villages, they manged to sneak into the villages trough the desert mountain area with the help of some sleeping cells.

Door by door, house by house they slaughtered and executed complete families, and kidnapped some others, they attacked unarmed civilians, committed one of the most brutal massacre since the beginning of the #Syrian_War, the villages were ( "Duma", "Tema", "Tarba", "Al-Ksiab", "Rami", "Ghiddat Hamayel", "Al-Shabky" and "Al-Shrehi").

The attackers were faced with hard resistance by the residents and some deployed points of the #Syrian_Arab_Army, most of the first defenders were martyred and wounded till the arrival of the reinforcements from Swaida villages, Jaramana, and #SAA units, many of ISIS attackers were killed, numbers are estimated with about 300 over 80 of them were dragged to the national hospital of Swaida while the terrorists managed take the rest of their dead with them.

There's no exact information till now of how many people were kidnapped.

This day is a living prove of the US collusion with those criminals, this day a living prove of the criminality of the all the terrorism supporters, bu it also the strongest prove of our dedication to defending our homeland.

In the first video the residents with the Popular Armed Committees are evacuating a family from one of the villages under fire.

In the second video the residents with the Popular Armed Committees are securing families in there houses in addition to footage of some the clashes.

In the last two videos the residents with the Popular Armed Committees are dragging ISIS killed members.

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mark Taliano

Every victory for Western-supported ISIS is a victory for the West in its publicly-declared regime change war against Syria and Syrians.

