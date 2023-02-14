IMF demands 20% cut in Pakistan's defense budget

The International Monetary Fund's 9th Review for nuclear Pakistan remained inconclusive as the government kept hoping for the announcement from the IMF for the release of a much-needed $1.1 billion tranche from a $7-billion bailout package.

The IMF delegation left Pakistan on February 9, after ten days of inconclusive talks.

With the IMF and Pakistan facing a deadlock over key issues, the international creditor has told Pakistan to cut down its defense expenses to resume a stalled-loan program.

The stand-off and deadlock came after Pakistan officials declined the condition of a cut in defense budget of 10%-20% as committed in earlier talks, according to media reports.

At present, Pakistan's 50% of the national budget is consumed by debt servicing, followed by 26% on military.

In 2022, the government of Pakistan allocated $9.5 billion to its total defense budget. However, total military spending is not reflected in these figures, as they omit procurement under the Armed Forces Development Program, pensions and other military expenditure.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based think, found that Pakistan's military-related expenditures for 2021 came to $11.3 billion.



Sri Lanka to slash armed forces

Not only Pakistan but the IMF had also asked the Sri Lankan government to slash its military budget. On January 13, Sri Lankan defense ministry announced it would slash its budget and cut army by half.

According to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense, the move will see the Sri Lankan Army shrink to 135,000 by next year from 180,000. It will then further cut down to 100,000 by 2030.

Defense accounted for nearly 10 percent of public spending last year, and according to expert analysts, pay for security force personnel makes up half the government's salary bill.

The island nation is still reeling from months of food and fuel shortages that made daily life a misery for its 22 million people last year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has hiked taxes and imposed harsh spending cuts to smooth the passage of an expected International Monetary Fund bailout following a government debt default.

The crisis peaked in July when protesters angered by the crisis stormed the official residence of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who briefly fled the country and tendered his resignation from abroad.

Egypt: Sisi vows to curb army influence in new IMF bailout

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).