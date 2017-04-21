Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

IF Everyone agrees our elections are rigged, why does anyone bother to vote?

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Voter Abstinence {MID-71997}
Voter Abstinence
(Image by KAZVorpal)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Trump said our elections are rigged (when he thought he was losing). Here are three tweets in which he makes rigged elections a key feature of his campaign (and a preparation for why he lost, as he thought he would when he made these comments):

Donald J. Trump" Verified account @realDonaldTrump

- Advertisement -

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD

"Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive!" -- 17 October, Twitter"So many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is very, very common." -- 17 October, Green Bay, Wisconsin

On that date, 11 days before the Comey disclosures caused the gap to collapse, leading to Trump's Electoral College victory, Clinton was up by 7.1 points, or 15%. It looked like a blowout, and Trump was preparing his excuses for losing.

Then, after the FBI intervention caused the Clinton lead to collapse, Trump went on to lose by 2.8 million public votes but through the slave era devis.e of he Electoral College, meant as a firewall against the majority, Trump was able to gain power.

At this point, it was Clinton and the Democrats who claimed the election was rigged. Just like Trump, she used the claim of a rigged election to explain away her loss (the irony being that the DNC had rigged the primary against Sanders). Among the ways he election was rigged against her was Russian intervention, voter suppression, and one-sided exposure by Wikileaks (now the hero of Trump, Fox News, and Ann Coulter) which release dirt on Clinton but not on Trump.

- Advertisement -

From commons.wikimedia.org: 2016 Electoral Vote-Cartogram {MID-71999}
2016 Electoral Vote-Cartogram
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

65 million votes = loser

62 million votes = winner

The one thing that indisputably makes our elections rigged was never mentioned: the fact that the misrepresentational Electoral College is able (with 2 of the last 3 Presidents) to declare the loser of the actual vote of the public the winner. This devise was created by the slave owners who wrote the Constitution to enable them a minority, to rule, with the first 7 Presidents all being slave owners.

The Trump claim of rigged elections (for Clinton) was based on lies: there is no widespread voter fraud and the media he blamed gave him billions in free air time.

From flickr.com: Donald Trump {MID-72000}
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

""Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Mr. Trump said during a news conference here in an apparent reference to Mrs. Clinton's deleted emails. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

The Clinton claims have more validity...Trump did ask the Russians to intervene and Wikileaks did release negative information of Clinton but withheld what it had on Trump...and the FBI did intervene on October 28, which caused the Clinton lead to collapse.

Why did neither party focus on the real reason that our elections are rigged, the Electoral College and the role of Big Money thru rulings like Citizens United? Because both have benefited from these perversions. Trump claimed he could be trusted (as 2/3 did not trust him) because he was "self-funding," but in the general election, 90% of his funding came from outside, including billionaires like Sheldon Adelson who like Trump made big money on casinos. After Adelson gave Trump 25 million and promised more, Trump totally flipped on being neutral on Israel/Palestine and embraced the right wing Israeli position.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

Women's March costs Soros (or is it the CIA?) over half a billion today alone!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

The Enemy IS the People: Critics should shut up and be fired

Trump violates "the supreme law of the land" in first week: Jihadists Praise Trump's ban

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 78 articles, 4391 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Why did you vote, if you knew the election was rigged? Why did you not vote, knowing that not voting is a choice that tends to allow the greater evil to prevail?

And why isn't anyone calling for repeal of the Electoral College, which was inserted into the Constitution by the minority of slave owners to rig elections for their own purpose: to control the new nation?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2017 at 5:40:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2270 articles, 5129 quicklinks, 5400 comments, 490 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Reminds me of the Woody Allen joke:


Our brother thinks he's a chicken.

We'd take him to a psychiatrist but we need the eggs.


Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2017 at 5:41:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 