On that date, 11 days before the Comey disclosures caused the gap to collapse, leading to Trump's Electoral College victory, Clinton was up by 7.1 points, or 15%. It looked like a blowout, and Trump was preparing his excuses for losing.

Then, after the FBI intervention caused the Clinton lead to collapse, Trump went on to lose by 2.8 million public votes but through the slave era devis.e of he Electoral College, meant as a firewall against the majority, Trump was able to gain power.

At this point, it was Clinton and the Democrats who claimed the election was rigged. Just like Trump, she used the claim of a rigged election to explain away her loss (the irony being that the DNC had rigged the primary against Sanders). Among the ways he election was rigged against her was Russian intervention, voter suppression, and one-sided exposure by Wikileaks (now the hero of Trump, Fox News, and Ann Coulter) which release dirt on Clinton but not on Trump.

65 million votes = loser

62 million votes = winner

The one thing that indisputably makes our elections rigged was never mentioned: the fact that the misrepresentational Electoral College is able (with 2 of the last 3 Presidents) to declare the loser of the actual vote of the public the winner. This devise was created by the slave owners who wrote the Constitution to enable them a minority, to rule, with the first 7 Presidents all being slave owners.

The Trump claim of rigged elections (for Clinton) was based on lies: there is no widespread voter fraud and the media he blamed gave him billions in free air time.

""Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Mr. Trump said during a news conference here in an apparent reference to Mrs. Clinton's deleted emails. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

The Clinton claims have more validity...Trump did ask the Russians to intervene and Wikileaks did release negative information of Clinton but withheld what it had on Trump...and the FBI did intervene on October 28, which caused the Clinton lead to collapse.

Why did neither party focus on the real reason that our elections are rigged, the Electoral College and the role of Big Money thru rulings like Citizens United? Because both have benefited from these perversions. Trump claimed he could be trusted (as 2/3 did not trust him) because he was "self-funding," but in the general election, 90% of his funding came from outside, including billionaires like Sheldon Adelson who like Trump made big money on casinos. After Adelson gave Trump 25 million and promised more, Trump totally flipped on being neutral on Israel/Palestine and embraced the right wing Israeli position.

